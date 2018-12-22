These 7 Easy Ideas Will Make Your New Year’s Eve Party a Success

Every host wants no-fuss party foods that will make the celebration memorable. With our recipes, you can have it all. These elevated party foods are easy to make and serve and they will leave your guests talking. To create an elegant affair with ease, read on for some of our favorite party ideas.

So that you can be a guest at your own party, we selected dishes that require little work, can be made ahead of time, and will taste delicious at room temperature. Not having to keep foods hot or cold is one less thing to worry about. Of course, finger food is a win-win! It means fewer dishes at the end of the party, and allows people the freedom to mingle and munch their way through the evening.

1. Popcorn – Get the Party Started

To get the party going with a little fun and whimsy, serve our Duck Fat Popcorn drizzled with melted truffle butter. For New Year’s Eve dust it with edible gold glitter for a festive flourish.

2. Cheesy and Light – Gourgeres

Make our easy Truffle Butter Gougeres, which are the hit of every party. Irresistible when served alone, they can also be stuffed with ham or mushroom mousse, as we did in these simple recipes for little sandwiches.

3. Caviar – Is it New Year’s Eve Without It?

Our French Ossetra Malossol Caviar needs little embellishment – serve it on blinis or on baby potatoes with a dollop of cream. For more simple suggestions, see our caviar recipes.

4. Instant Party – A Charcuterie Board

Prep an inviting charcuterie platter (see our how-to here). Include a variety of offerings such as peppery saucisson sec, jambon de Bayonne (French prosciutto), and creamy duck rillettes. Pâté is always welcome on a charcuterie platter. If you can’t decide which one to serve, try our French pâté collection, or one of our charcuterie gift boxes, packed with a variety of ready-to-eat items.

5. Crostini – Fun & Easy to Make

Elevate toast for your New Year’s Eve gathering. Start with a sliced baguette and transform it with our simple truffle butter recipe to make a tasty base for all of your favorite toppings. Our recipes for bacon, chorizo and mushroom crostini are super easy.

6. Foie Gras

This one is pretty obvious. It’s easy to score party points with foie gras torchon or mousse of foie gras on the table. All you need to do is provide a jammy side and some good bread, then let your guests do the rest. After all, the diets begin tomorrow – enjoy the night!

7. Dessert

For a sweet ending to the party, make these delectable Dark Chocolate Chestnut Truffles. Yes, for once we mean the chocolate kind of truffles. Perfect for the party host because these easy treats can be made ahead of time (before you drink a lot of Champagne).

With your perfect menu all set, you might not know how to respond if a guest asks what they can bring to the party. Remember that you can never have too much Champagne. Also, a lovely wedge of soft, rind-ripened cheese will complement the charcuterie platter perfectly.

What are you making for New Year’s Eve? Tell us in the comments!

