More Bacon to Love on National Bacon Lover’s Day

Brace yourself, bacon holidays are coming. Today is not International Bacon Day (that’s September 2), nor is it National Bacon Day (December 30). Today, August 20th, is set aside as National Bacon Lover’s Day. So this day is for appreciating those who love bacon (and who among us does not?). Aside from the obvious methods…

Plums + Bacon + Squab = Yummy!

Spotted in the September issue of Bon Appetit, this vibrant radicchio, plum (and bacon!) salad reminds us of a recipe Marcus Samuelsson made with Ariane: Squab with Bacon-Wrapped Plums & Frisée (and romaine lettuce hearts cooked in bacon fat). We think squab would work well with the raddichio and plum salad, too. The colors would be gorgeous….

Say Goodbye to Summer Truffles

This day had to come. The end of summer truffle season heralds the end of summer itself. Our last shipment from Europe will come at the end of August, so if you want a summer truffle, order soon! For 12 hours today, take 20% off summer truffles with the code TRUFFLE20 at checkout.  Summer truffles…

New Arrival: Wagyu Beef Chuck Flap

We recently introduced Wagyu Flank Steak and Wagyu Tri-Tip, two cuts of beef previously available only to chefs. The response has been positive, so we are bringing another cut to the home cook: Wagyu Chuck Flap. Wagyu Chuck Flap is a hard cut to come by. It’s definitely a chef’s cut, and seldom seen outside of…

Happy Birthday Julia Child!

Today marks what would have been the 105th birthday of Julia Child, and the woman who brought French food to America is as relevant as ever. Here’s our blog post from the 100th anniversary of her birth, which shares Ariane’s memories of the culinary icon (and a fun photo of them together). Read on for…

Try the Chicken at Rooster in The Woodlands, TX

Cock-a-doodle-do! Fielding’s Rooster has just opened at The Woodlands in Houston, and is getting positive reviews for its chicken. That chicken is not rooster, as the name suggests, but D’Artagnan Amish chicken, served many ways: fried, rubbed with peri peri and roasted on a rotisserie, and served on a waffle. But it doesn’t stop there. Explore…

High Stakes: 5 Recipes for Meat on Skewers

Meat skewered on a stick and cooked over a fire is a constant across cultures. Probably the very earliest of cooking tools, a sharp stick makes it easy to control cooking time, and keeps your hands from the flames. The tradition has endured, and makes a convenient finger food for summer parties. In these 5…

Binge Worthy: 6 Food Series on Netflix

What’s streaming on Netflix for those who love to watch TV shows about food? Plenty! From full-on, well-produced food porn to exciting travel shows focused on eating locally, we can’t get enough. This is not a definitive list, nor are we ranking the shows. All are appealing for various reasons. We invite you to take a…

Watch: Fun Recipe Videos That Pay Homage to Film Directors

You’ve doubtless seen the one-minute recipe videos that are all over social media. Now food artist and director David Ma has created a series of cooking videos in the style of famous directors. Watch each of these little gems and marvel at the technical prowess necessary (exploding flour, weightless pancakes) while you laugh. What could be better…

Flat-Out Easy Summer Meals

Grilling may be the number one cooking method in summer, but there are times when you want something different. We like the ease of a crumbly or flaky crust piled with mushrooms, vegetables, and slivers of charcuterie such as bacon or jambon de Bayonne. Convenient to serve and easy to eat, flatbread is a fun way…

The Lamb Cut Your Cooking is Missing

The word “lamb” is most often paired with “chop” or “rack” – and we love those cuts, too. But there’s an oft-overlooked lamb cut that is easy and quick to cook, works equally well in a pan or on the grill. We’re talking about lamb tenderloin. This tender little morsel of lamb deserves careful treatment. It’s…

People Are Talking About Duck Leg Confit

We love duck leg confit. There, we admitted it. We consider duck confit fast food at its best. Slow-cooked until tender, it is sold ready-to-eat, so you need very little prep. Find our recipes for duck leg confit, and also duck rillettes (shredded duck leg confit that is spreadable), a cousin to confit. What is…

