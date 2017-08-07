Brace yourself, bacon holidays are coming. Today is not International Bacon Day (that’s September 2), nor is it National Bacon Day (December 30). Today, August 20th, is set aside as National Bacon Lover’s Day. So this day is for appreciating those who love bacon (and who among us does not?). Aside from the obvious methods…
New Recipe: Grilled or Roasted Wagyu Tri-Tip with Romesco Sauce
The Wagyu tri-tip, recently added to our website selection, is a flavorful cut from the bottom sirloin. This lean cut is little known, but much appreciated by those in the know. When it comes from Wagyu cattle, with their propensity to intramuscular marbling, the tri-tip offers a tenderness beyond what you can expect from Angus beef….