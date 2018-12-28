5 Easy Bacon-Wrapped Apps that will Make Your Party a Success

As the old saying goes, “Where there is bacon, there is happiness.” Bring that happiness to your party with our 5 simple recipes. You just can’t make enough of these bacon-wrapped appetizers. They’ll be the first to go … because bacon. Read on for the recipes.

Shop bacon at dartagnan.com, because our bacon is produced with care, sourced from small farms and made all naturally.

Try our modern version of “rumaki,” a classic canapé recipe of water chestnuts wrapped in bacon with a sweet “eel sauce” glaze and spicy sushi-style mayo. Make more than you need. These babies go fast!

Try this easy recipe for sea scallops wrapped in our applewood smoked bacon. Take the extra step to par-cook the bacon so it will crisp without over-cooking the delicate scallops. Switch things up with our duck bacon version of this classic recipe.

If you love a snack that’s both salty and sweet, try this easy recipe for bacon-wrapped dates. They come together quickly (about 30 minutes) and make a great party food.

A sort of guilty pleasure, our jalapeño “poppers” recipe gets upgraded with homemade pimento cheese and hickory smoked bacon. These bacon-wrapped peppers are super easy and perfect for a party.

While not technically bacon, we love these flavorful skewers which highlight quintessential Basque flavors – shrimp, piment d’espelette and jambon de Bayonne (close enough to be included here). Best of all, they’re made on a sheet pan and are party perfect in just 15 minutes.

Since 1985, D’Artagnan has been at the forefront of the farm-to-table movement, producing superior tasting products by partnering with small ranches and farms. We are committed to free-range, natural production, sustainable and humane farming practices and no use of antibiotics or hormones. That’s why D’Artagnan products have been revered by America’s most renowned chefs for over 30 years. We offer the same high-quality products to home cooks at dartagnan.com, along with recipes and guides to help you live the tasty life.

Are you a business looking to serve or sell D’Artagnan? We invite both chefs and food retailers to reach out and become D’Artagnan customers.

Connect with us on social media to share your cooking adventures. Tag @dartagnanfoods on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.