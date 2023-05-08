Cooking Our Grass-fed Beef Short Ribs

Not just for braising in the oven, our beautiful, grass-fed short ribs are the ultimate cut for smoking. The process helps break down the collagen in this nutrient-dense cut and will lead to tender fall-off-the-bone beef that melts in your mouth. Check out the method and try it in your backyard soon.

What Makes this Beef Special

D’Artagnan is the exclusive U.S. source for this grass-fed beef from Australia, in partnership with a sixth-generation family-run meat business. In keeping with our principles, the cooperative of small ranches is fully committed to sustainable and ethical practices, and each rancher nurtures the cattle in a stress-free, humane environment.

Our grass-fed beef is certified humane, and raised without any hormones, stimulants, or antibiotics in a unique program that grows cattle out for at least 5 years – twice the average age of conventional beef – for rich flavor and complex marbling.

Pristine, remote locations offer vast pastures with nutritious grasses, and the fresh ocean breezes have been tested and proven to be the cleanest air in the world. The cattle breeds are selected for genetics that produces consistent top-quality beef with rich, full flavor and lush texture.

Smoking Short Ribs

Thanks to Oded Eshel of Embers Only BBQ for sharing his recipe, process, and photos. Follow his meaty adventures on Instagram – and watch the video he made for this recipe here.

Approximate prep time: 1 hour – Cook time: 8-10 hours – Total recipe time: 9-11 hours (1 hour active) – Difficulty level: Intermediate – will serve about 6 adults

Ingredients

2 pieces of grass-fed beef short ribs

5 tbsp kosher salt

2 tbsp garlic powder

2 tbsp onion powder

2 tbsp paprika

Fresh cracked pepper to taste

Preparation

In a small mixing bowl, combine the salt, garlic powder, onion powder, and paprika and stir to incorporate. Set aside. With a sharp knife, remove the fat cap from the top of the short rib, taking care to remove as little of the underlying meat as possible. Rub the spice mixture all over the exposed meat surface and then top with fresh cracked pepper to taste.

Smoker Preparation

Set up a grill or smoker for indirect heat at 250 degrees using the wood of your choice, oak or cherry is best. Optional: place a pan underneath the ribs filled with water, or wine/beef stock for additional flavor. Be sure the grill is stabilized at 250 degrees before putting the meat on. Place the meat thermometer in the deepest part of the center of the meat, taking care to avoid placement right near the bone for accurate measurement. Remove ribs from heat when a meat thermometer measures 203 degrees in the deepest portion of the meat. Wrap ribs tightly with three layers of aluminum foil before placing them in a cooler lined with beach towels (aka faux Cambro) for at least one hour, and up to four hours. This will allow the meat to rest while remaining hot for serving.

Note: the meat will quickly and steadily rise in temperature until it hits around 150 degrees. At this point, the meat will enter “the stall” and not rise in temperature for several hours. This is normal and important for crust formation. If you need the meat to cook quicker, increase the temperature to 300 degrees and/or wrap it in a single layer of aluminum foil.

To serve: either slice individual bones for dino ribs or carve tableside ½ inch thick for family style with horseradish sauce (recipe below) on the side.

Make Simple Horseradish Sauce

Serve ribs with this creamy sauce on the side for a spicy kick that complements the rich meat well.

16 oz sour cream

8 oz hot prepared horseradish

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

One diced shallot

A few heavy pinches of flaky salt like Maldon or fleur de sel (kosher OK too)

Fresh cracked pepper to taste

In a bowl, mix together all of the ingredients and place in the refrigerator for at least one hour before serving so the flavors can incorporate. If you prefer a less spicy preparation, use mild horseradish or a smaller amount of hot horseradish.

