Chefs Share What They Do to Celebrate Christmas

How do chefs celebrate Christmas – if they don’t spend it working in the kitchen? We asked some of our chef clients about their holiday memories and traditions at home. Read on for their answers.

What is your favorite holiday food memory?

After all, the holidays are really about making memories.

The 13 desserts in the Provencal tradition: dried and fresh fruits, bugnes, calissons, oreillettes … – Chef Pierre Calmels, Bibou, Philadelphia

The first year I de-boned a turkey yet left it intact (I was 18). My Aunt Wanda thought I was doing a turkey autopsy, she still talks about it. – Chef Jennifer Jasinski, Rioja, Bistro Vendome, & more, Denver

Finishing any holiday meal with a Bûche de Noël. – Chef Jason Hua, The Dutch, NYC

I took over the food for the family a few years ago. We’re a huge group, sometimes well over 30-40 people. So I’d say watching my family learn about Lillet, Champagne, charcuterie and other foods has been pretty exciting and fulfilling. – Chef James Rigato, Chef/Owner Mabel Grey, Detroit

I remember going to my Uncle Angelo’s for a classic feast of the 7 fishes and it always blew me away. From linguini with clams to bagna caude, every course was amazing. I would eat it all year if I could. There would be wine, coffee, and above all else, there would be Italian pastries form Carlo’s Bakery in Hoboken. I would sneak as much rum cake as possible when I was 12 and then pass out on the car ride home. – Chef Matt Kern, Heirloom, Lewes, DE

What is your favorite Christmas family tradition?

Traditions old and new are what make it a holiday.

Spending Christmas Eve with family enjoying goodies like cured meats, stinky cheese and a good bottle of red wine, and getting the kids ready for a visit from Santa. – Chef Jon Buchanan, Third Coast, Houston

Bringing bourbon out to the neighbors shoveling your snow without you asking for their help. – Chef Ben Smallman, Ristoro del Cinghiale, NYC

I love when we are in New York with my wife’s large family. It’s great when we all gather and watch everyone open gifts and just get a chance to all be together. But my favorite thing besides that are all the Christmas cookies my mother in law will make. I’m a sucker for a great Linzer tart!!! – Chef Adam Siegel, Bartolotta Restaurants, Milwaukee

I’ve stopped buying traditional gifts. We donate a large amount to a single charity and then I provide all the food and beverage for Christmas for the family. It’s a much more rewarding experience. Food is love. – Chef James Rigato, Chef/Owner Mabel Grey, Detroit

Wearing sweatpants all day, drinking mimosas, and passing out on the couch by 5:00. – Chef Matt Kern, Heirloom, Lewes, DE

What are some of the ways you celebrate Christmas? Tell us in the comments.

