The Top 10 Recipes of 2017

This is the season for looking back and remembering all the wonderful meals, the challenges met in the kitchen, the culinary triumphs and the posts we’ve shared on social media. So we’ve tallied the figures and these are the top 10 D’Artagnan recipes shared online in 2017. Drumroll, please ….

No surprise that the number one recipe shared this year would have bacon in it. This recipe is a classic, and one of our favorites, so we are glad you like it too. Cider, tart apple, and smoky bacon add depth to basic Brussels sprouts and make this dish a delight any time of the year.

This recipe is the weeknight version of Coq au Riesling. No wonder it’s in the top 10! Chicken thighs, mushrooms, and French pancetta create quite the comforting dish when slow-cooked in a creamy white wine sauce. Serve with mashed potatoes and crusty bread for a rustic, satisfying supper.

Another comfort classic makes our number 3 recipe of the year. In its favor: making this great tasting Cuban-style pork roast couldn’t be easier. Our ultra-marbled Berkshire pork shoulder gets an aromatic wet rub and slow roast for juicy meat that easily shreds with a fork. This dish is excellent over rice with plantains on the side, or in sandwiches, tacos, and salads.

Another classic in the repertoire, these super-simple roasted potatoes are golden and crispy on the outside with creamy interiors. The secret is duck fat.

We all want to be Julia Child in the kitchen, but few of us have the chops. Or the time. That’s probably why this easy duck a l’orange is a hit recipe. It’s got all the flavor, and yet is super simple.

You know chili has to make the top 10 list. In this winning recipe, our boneless beef short ribs cook slowly in a rich combo of pureed chiles, dark beer, beef stock, bacon, and spices. With no beans, thank you very much. A little dark chocolate at the end adds depth of flavor.

This should be in the top 10 list of the best recipes in the 20th century. After all, Ariane’s father, Chef André Daguin, was the first to treat duck breast like a steak, serving it rare in the 1950s at his restaurant in Southwest France. This simple recipe should be a part of every home cook’s repertoire.

If you can make a credible beef bourguignon, you have arrived as a cook. This recipe uses our Angus boneless short ribs for extra rich flavor, along with plenty of aromatics, exotic mushrooms, and French pancetta. So satisfying on a chilly day, beef Bourguignon is super easy to make and well worth the time. If you didn’t try this in 2017, we recommend it in the new year – it’s super comfort food.

Number 9 has a special place in all our hearts. The typical cassoulet from Ariane’s region of France is easy to reproduce with our recipe and key ingredients. This is soulful food from Southwest France that anyone can love – and it’s surprisingly easy to make! An all-time great.

We began the list with bacon, and we end it with bacon. These easy-to-make scones have crispy edges, a flaky yet tender interior, and are packed with flavor from our Applewood Smoked Bacon, sharp cheddar cheese, and fresh chives.

