5 Easy and Unique Recipes for the Fourth of July

Find something new to serve this Fourth of July with our recipes. For this lineup, the bacon cheeseburger is reimagined with ground venison, and chili is made with duck charcuterie. Try one of them and discover a new favorite for summer gatherings. Read on for the recipes and start planning your Fourth of July meals.

These succulent jerk-marinated Berkshire pork baby back ribs are intensely flavorful with just the right amount of heat. They will be a hit at any summer party.

For a totally fresh take on chili, make this quick and easy recipe with three types of duck charcuterie, a little beer, and plenty of fresh chile peppers for great depth of flavor and a hearty texture.

While the burgers cook on the grill, you can make this crispy-skinned beauty in the oven to please all the chicken eaters. “Al mattone” – meaning “under-a-brick” – is an easy (and fast) method to achieve chicken perfection. Make it with our air-chilled Green Circle chicken for juicy and flavorful results.

Try something completely different and make a cheese-stuffed burger with our ground venison. We’ve upped the ante of this easy “Juicy Lucy,” recipe by adding hickory smoked bacon into the mix.

Bring a Mediterranean flavor to your backyard gathering with these spiced ground lamb kebabs. Done in just minutes on the grill, they’re delicious on pita with a little herbed yogurt and cool, crisp veggies.

Do you have any holiday favorites? Tell us about them in the comments.

