When You Make these Lamb Ribs You’ll be a Dinner Hero

Have you tried lamb ribs yet? You’ll find lamb spareribs to be lean, full of flavor and a unique alternative to pork ribs. Not only that, they are great for parties. Lamb ribs do require a little extra attention, so read on for two tasty recipes and some tips on how to best enjoy these ribs.

Both recipes featured below involve marinating with fragrant spices and roasting the ribs. You can use your own favorite dry rubs, keeping in mind that lamb ribs are best cooked low and slow until fully tender. Finish with a quick blast of high heat at the end to crisp the exterior. These ribs are also excellent cooked sous vide then finished on the grill. If you smoke them, watch your timing as they’re much leaner than pork ribs. You’ll find that lamb ribs are so flavorful they don’t even need a sauce.

After being inspired at a friend’s restaurant where she had put lamb ribs on the menu, I could not get the craving out of my head. Could not source them locally in South Florida without being a restaurant business, and found D’Artagnan on the web. I simply cannot say enough about the entire process – buying to delivery, to packaging to quality. ALL of it – INCREDIBLE. I simply could not be happier with everything. The ribs were divine and literally disappeared at our tailgate within 30 seconds! Now they will become a permanent fixture at our tailgate. I can genuinely say you CANNOT go wrong with these. – 5-Star review from Zaxe in FL

Our lamb Denver ribs get the dry-rub treatment with a flavorful mixture of fennel, garlic, cumin, and brown sugar in this super easy recipe. The resulting ribs are tender, juicy, and delicious.

These slow-roasted lamb spareribs are succulent and flavorful with both a Moroccan-style spice paste and a sweet harissa and honey glaze. These signature flavors of the Middle East pair will with the bold flavor of lamb.

