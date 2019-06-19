Two Easy Ways to Make Summer Parties Better with Wild Boar

Looking for an easy recipe for summer parties? Try our wild boar shoulder, made tender in the slow cooker (hands-off cooking!), then shred it for sandwiches, tacos, nachos, or whatever you like. Try it slathered with sauce and served with coleslaw and mac and cheese, or make the BBQ sliders in the recipe below.

There’s no wrong way to eat pulled wild boar, but here are two simple ways to enjoy it at a summer gathering. Go ahead – bring wild boar to the party!

Start with our super-easy wild boar shoulder slow cooker recipe. Then turn it into BBQ sliders. The rich sauce and a classic slaw play well with soft, sweet rolls such as Hawaiian bread or mini brioche in this wild boar sliders recipe.

Shred a portion of the cooked wild boar shoulder for taco filling, before you pour the BBQ sauce on it. Serve on fresh corn tortillas, with red and green cabbage, radishes, cilantro, salsa verde, cotija cheese, and chipotle crema. Pick the best tortillas with these useful tips from Bon Appétit.

About Our Wild Boar

Wild boar meat comes from truly wild animals that are trapped – not hunted – in Texas. The animals forage and root, eating a natural diet of grass, roots, nuts, fruits, acorns, and grains. Wild boar meat is similar to pork, only darker, redder and more intensely flavored. Lean wild boar meat lends a unique flavor to your favorite recipes.

Go hog wild! Have you made wild boar? Tell us about your favorite ways to eat it.

