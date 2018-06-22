3 Irresistible Summer Salads that Are Complete Meals

Looking for simple summer meals that don’t heat up the house? Our three salad recipes are satisfying enough to be a meal and are great for serving at casual summer gatherings and family weeknight suppers. Featuring grilled steak, quail, and bacon (make it in cast iron on the grill), they are the epitome of the fresh and bright flavors of the season.

It should be noted that each salad pairs well with your favorite rosé or a craft Saison beer. Give these salads a try this season – we think they will liven up your summertime repertoire. Which will become your new favorite?

Who needs chicken when you’ve got quail? This salad for four is sunshine in a bowl, with the addition of summer fruits like juicy peaches and sweet berries. The sugar snap peas and creamy ricotta are right at home with quickly-grilled quail and tart French vinaigrette.

Even though this dish is mostly bread and meat, it’s still a salad in our book! Panzanella is a Tuscan-style salad usually made with stale bread and tomatoes. Here we added the classic American flavors of a BLT with our hickory smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, and a creamy citrus dressing. Make the bacon on the grill in a cast-iron pan – and note that you reserve some bacon fat for the dressing. This satisfying salad will serve 4-6 and is perfect for casual summer entertaining.

This colorful, crunchy salad hits all the right notes – sweet, spicy, tangy, and rich. We used Wagyu beef strip steak but pork tenderloin, buffalo steak, or duck breast would be equally delicious. No need to limit yourself to the pan for this one; grill the protein of your choice to top this summery salad. Serve 4 with the recipe as written, or simply double if your backyard gathering swells.

How do you keep salads interesting all summer? Tell us your favorite combinations in the comments.

Since 1985, D’Artagnan has been at the forefront of the farm-to-table movement, producing superior tasting products by partnering with small ranches and farms. We are committed to free-range, natural production, sustainable and humane farming practices and no use of antibiotics or hormones. That’s why D’Artagnan products have been revered by America’s most renowned chefs for over 30 years. We offer the same high-quality products to home cooks at dartagnan.com, along with recipes and guides to help you live the tasty life.

Connect with us on social media to share your cooking adventures.

Tag @dartagnanfoods on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.