This Easy Wild Boar Recipe Will Rock Your Grill

Looking for something new to grill? This simple 6-ingredient recipe will bring your grill game to the next level this summer. Our wild boar chops are tender and full of flavor when quickly grilled and simply seasoned. They’re a great way to shake up your summer routine. Once you introduce wild boar, the backyard will never be the same.

Yes, our boar meat comes from truly wild boar. Wild boar meat offers a distinctive taste: lean and pork-like, but a bit more intense, with darker color and tighter grain. Not at all meek, robust boar can stand up to strong flavors. Here, we use the most simple of preparations, but you can rub the rack with BBQ spices and serve with your signature sauce just as easily. With a little time on the grill, this rack will be ready for the hungry hordes to devour.

Grilled Rack of Wild Boar

Ingredients

1 Wild Boar Frenched Rib Rack

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon ground fennel

3 tablespoons olive oil

Preparation

Preheat a lightly oiled grill to medium-high. Remove the wild boar from the fridge about 30 minutes before you start cooking. Pat the rack dry with paper towels. Using a sharp paring knife, carefully score any fatty areas in a crosshatch pattern, being careful not to cut through the meat; season all over with salt and pepper. In a small bowl, whisk together mustard, fennel, and olive oil. Brush the olive oil mixture all over the boar, on all sides. Place the wild boar on the grill fat-side down and grill about 10 minutes. Turn the rack over and continue to grill until the thickest part of the rack registers 145 degrees F on an instant-read thermometer (it took ours another 10 minutes of cooking but all grills will vary). Remove to a cutting board and rest for about 10 minutes (finished temperature should be about 150 degrees F) before slicing into chops.

Wild boar pairs well with bold red wines, but a cold beer seems more appropriate under the summer sky. You can’t go wrong with a double IPA or amber lager. Serve it in a large chalice for effect.

Learn more about wild boar and how we source it here.

