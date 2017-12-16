Holiday Hosting: 3 Gorgeous Gougeres Recipes for Parties

Planning a Christmas or New Year’s party? Consider adding gougeres to the menu. These little morsels of pâte à choux dough with cheese are basically French cheese puffs. It’s everything you want in a party food: fun and easy to eat (finger food!) and totally addictive. You can make the dough ahead, roll into puffs and freeze until just before the party. Pop frozen balls into the oven, and serve gougeres while still warm. The fact that gourgeres pair well with Champagne is just another compelling reason to add them to your party plans.

Our basic gourgeres recipe involves truffle butter because we couldn’t resist adding that kitchen staple. Two stuffed gougeres recipes follow, and these cheese balls make divine canapes with the addition of umami-rich mushrooms and ham.