7 Ways to Make Your New Year’s Eve Party Better

What are you serving at your New Year’s Eve party? From humble ingredients like chickpeas and peanut butter to haute items like caviar and foie gras, there’s a range of recipes that will work at either a sit-down dinner or a casual buffet. These elevated party foods are easy to make and serve and they will leave your guests talking. Read on for seven of our favorite recipes for entertaining.

These little morsels of pâte à choux dough with cheese are basically French cheese puffs. It’s everything you want in a party food: fun, easy to eat and totally addictive. You can make the dough ahead, roll into puffs and freeze until just before the party. Pop frozen balls into the oven, and serve gougeres while still warm.

Oven-roasted chickpeas make a deliciously addictive snack, and our duck fat makes them extra crisp and flavorful. For this recipe, we seasoned them simply with salt and piment d’Espelette, that mild chile pepper that comes from Basque country.

This recipe for broiled oysters with bacon and truffled breadcrumbs is perfect for a party. The recipe comes together fast, so mise en place is a must. This can be a lovely passed hors d’oeuvre or serve as the first course at dinner.

For this recipe, fill pre-made puff pastry cups with our ready-to-eat mousse of foie gras and top with colorful wine gelées. We made gelées with Sauternes, rosé, and Port, but you can use just one type of wine to simplify the process and save a little time (though they are easy to make – and very pretty together!).

We love upgrading old school dishes and made these super-easy Swedish meatballs with ground venison for a tasty twist. Just like in the 1960s these meatballs are great for entertaining and will be a hit with your guests.

For a classic service that’s perfect for a party, choose our French caviar and arrange it on a board with blini, chopped chives and hard-boiled eggs, capers, crème fraîche, and diced onions so guests can choose the accompaniments they like.

We love adding smoky bacon to sweet treats! These easy peanut butter bacon cookies strike just the right balance of sweet and salty and are a tasty option at a party.

