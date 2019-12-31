The Year in Review

How quickly a year goes by! On the eve of 2020, we want to wish you a very Happy New Year and share some highlights from 2019 at D’Artagnan. It has been a good year, and we thank you for being a part of it! Read on for our review.

Some of Our Favorite New Products

We had several exciting additions to our catalog in 2019 – and some changes to existing products. These are the highlights.

Single Japanese A5 Ribeye steaks packaged in insulated gift bags were a holiday hit. These incredible steaks sold out at Christmas.

Ossetra Malossol French Caviar got a whole new look, with a sleek black label. Tr ès chic!

Our exclusive Green Circle Turkey debuted for Thanksgiving and got the attention of the New York Times.

Many Accolades for Our Chef Clients

We’re proud to work with so many wonderful chefs across the country. Here are a few of our clients that got noticed in 2019. Congrats to them and all the others who were starred and celebrated this past year.

Eater Philly named Zahav, Royal Boucherie, Vetri Cucina, Abe Fisher, Parc, Vernick Food & Drink, Friday Saturday Sunday, The Good King Tavern, Bibou, Palizzi Social Club, Fond and Laurel Restaurant as “Essential Philly Restaurants.”

Longoven, Le Comptoir du Vin, and The Wolf’s Tailor were all picked for Bon Appetit’s “The Hot Ten – America’s Best New Restaurants – 2019.”

And Eater Chicago recognized Band of Bohemia, Fat Rice, Mi Tocaya Antojería, Alinea, Spiaggia, Oriole, Momotaro, Smyth, The Loyalist, Acadia, and S.K.Y as “Essential Chicago Restaurants.”

New Eco-Friendly Shipping Boxes

After lots of research and testing, we finally found ecological insulation for our shipping boxes that’s effective and protects our perishable products. It’s also compostable and biodegradable, which means less mess for you, and – most importantly – for the planet. Learn more here.

Our Most Popular Recipe of 2019

Our most popular recipe is one of the simplest ever. Jambon beurre is a classic French sandwich, made with bistro ham and butter. In our recipe, we added brie. That’s it! But the recipe was a hit on social media and here on the blog, where it was featured in this top post about French sandwiches.

Ariane and D’Artagnan in the News

Inc. magazine recognized Ariane as one of “The 100 Women Building America’s Most Innovative and Ambitious Businesses,” calling her a pioneer that “transformed how Americans think about food.” Read the article here.

The Event of the Year: 5th Annual Cassoulet War

Our Cassoulet War in New York City – held every February – is a fun and filling event. Twenty chefs each serve their own cassoulet recipe to the public and a panel of judges and compete to be Cassoulet champions. Food & Wine joined the fun in 2019 and described the cassoulet tasting. How many bowls of cassoulet can you eat? Cassoulet War 2020 will be Monday, February 24 – so save the date and join us!

Foie Gras Sales Are Up in NYC

People are making a statement for food freedom in New York City after the council passed a ban on the French delicacy (effective 2022), as reported in the New York Post. Chefs and their customers are understandably offended by the legislative overreach and are talking with their forks. The next few years promise to be interesting …

Saying Goodbye

The end of 2019 brought with it the end of an era. André Daguin, the esteemed chef and also father of our founder Ariane, passed away at the age of 84. He brought Gascony, France to the world with his cooking, and also invited the world to his beloved Gascony … if you ever eat duck breast seared like a steak, that’s because he originated the preparation. We will always remember his enthusiastic participation at D’Artagnan anniversary events in New York City, which he never missed. Rest well, Chef. Read more about Chef André here.

We look forward to a happy, healthy and delicious 2020, and hope you will continue to be a part of the D’Artagnan story!

