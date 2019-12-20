How to Serve Caviar at Your Party

Caviar is an elegant addition to a party during the holidays or any time of year. Here we will give you some simple ideas for serving this classic and allowing the natural flavor of the caviar to shine. Read on for our caviar service tips.

Our French caviar is high quality, lightly salted and full of fresh, briny flavor. It doesn’t need much in the way of accompaniments. Enjoy it simply – atop a round of brioche toast, unsalted cracker or blini, bite-sized pancakes made of wheat or buckwheat flour.

For a classic caviar service, pictured above, include blini, chopped chives and hard-boiled eggs (some will serve yolk and white separately), capers, crème fraîche, and diced onions so guests can choose the accompaniments they like.

Another way to enjoy caviar is on top of baked baby red potatoes with a dollop of crème fraîche, or substitute golden smashed potatoes.

For a very swanky way to eat caviar, serve it on oysters in the shell.

Caviar can even be incorporated into a meal. This simple dish of creamy pasta with caviar makes an impressive dinner party first course (and an even better midnight snack for two, if your New Year’s Eve is a private one). Scale the recipe up as needed.

Tips for Handling Caviar

It is recommended that you open the vacuum-sealed tin 15 to 20 minutes before eating; be sure to keep it cold while the caviar is exposed to the air. A bowl of ice chips makes the perfect nest for a tin of these precious eggs.

Scoop the caviar out of the tin carefully – or leave it in the tin for serving, if you prefer – so as not to break the eggs.

It’s best to use a mother of pearl, horn or wooden spoon because metal spoons can affect the taste of caviar.

Once opened, it is best to eat caviar quickly, as it does not have a long shelf life. Paired with Champagne, sake, vodka or dry white wine, it’s hard to imagine that there will be any caviar left over.

