5 Recipes that will Absolutely Make Your Easter Brunch

Just right for Easter brunch, these recipes bring eggs, ham, lamb, and chicken to the table in unexpected ways. While they are perfect for serving a holiday gathering, they are equally suited to brunch throughout the year. Read on for the recipes and find your new favorite.

Shop the Easter collection at dartagnan.com and plan your holiday meal.

The beauty of a Spanish omelet lies in its versatility. In Spain, the tortilla is served for breakfast, lunch, aperitif, or a light supper, and it will work perfectly for Easter brunch. Our tortilla recipe is packed with the requisite creamy potatoes and sweet onions, but we added spicy cured chorizo and some salty Manchego cheese to kick it up a notch. Don’t be alarmed by the amount of oil needed. Once the potatoes and onions are cooked, the oil is drained away.

This stunning recipe looks harder than it is. The flaky pastry can be store-bought (it doesn’t get easier!) and if you can tie shoes, you’ll be adept at creating this braided look. Packed with our chicken confit, mixed mushrooms, spinach, truffle butter béchamel, and two types of cheese, this savory pastry is just right for Easter brunch.

This cheesy egg casserole is part frittata, part savory bread pudding, and totally delicious. Packed with smoky Berkshire ham and vegetables, it can also be made with our smoked chicken. If you don’t make this for Easter, pin the recipe and try it with leftover ham post-holiday.

Consider adding gougères (goo-zhehr) to the Easter menu. These little morsels of pâte à choux dough are essentially cheese puffs with a French accent (the dough is made with black truffle butter, bien sur). Stuffed with smoky ham mousse, these sandwiches will make a delicious impression.

A great way to get lamb in the mix, even if you don’t roast a whole leg. This versatile recipe for spiced lamb and feta pide, a Turkish-style boat-shaped flatbread, makes a delectable addition to your Easter spread. You may want to double the recipe to serve your gathering (these are easy to eat!).

What are your Easter menu plans? Tell us in the comments.

Since 1985, D’Artagnan has been at the forefront of the farm-to-table movement, producing superior tasting products by partnering with small ranches and farms. We are committed to free-range, natural production, sustainable and humane farming practices and no use of antibiotics or hormones. That’s why D’Artagnan products have been revered by America’s most renowned chefs for over 30 years. We offer the same high-quality products to home cooks at dartagnan.com, along with recipes and guides to help you live the tasty life.

Are you a business looking to serve or sell D’Artagnan? We invite both chefs and food retailers to reach out and become D’Artagnan customers.

Connect with us on social media to share your cooking adventures. Tag @dartagnanfoods on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.