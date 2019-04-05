Are You Missing Out On This 5-Star Quail?

Our exclusive French quail has been attracting attention – and 5-star reviews. It consistently ranks on the top 10 list of customer’s favorite products at dartagnan.com. Easy to cook – with many techniques and in any season – fun to serve, and delicious to eat, quail is the “it” bird. Read on to find out more.

We think of quail as game bird 101 and the perfect introduction to the pleasures of eating game meat. Quail is not as mild and white as chicken meat, but not as dark and musky as squab. The lean meat is reddish with a delicate texture and unique flavor.

Raising Quail in France

Available only at D’Artagnan, our French quail are raised free-range, without the use of antibiotics or hormones on small farms in France. Because they grow longer, the Coturnix breed birds are twice the size of the average quail, and even more flavorful.

Humanely processed at 42 days, which is twice the industry average, the quail are air-chilled for maximum flavor concentration. The artisanal procedure includes dry plucking by hand and waxing to remove all the pin feathers, leaving a silky-smooth, intact skin.

Some of Our 5-Star Reviews for French Quail

We love to hear how people prepare our products and some of the reviews read like how-to guides for cooking quail. Thanks for sharing!

“Wonderful”

Seared in black truffle butter added mushroom sauce with morels and truffles and finished in the oven. My children loved it and ask when I was making it again. – David, Missouri

“Tasty Suprise”

I’d never cooked or eaten quail before but found these birds tasty, plump and juicy. I cooked them quickly (2-3 minutes in skillet to brown and another 10 in a very hot oven). They had a rich – but not gamey flavor – and tender texture. Perfect celebratory meal. 2 quail per person was perfect. – Kate, New York

High praise from a chef!

“Best Quail I have ever used”

After 25 years in various Four Seasons kitchens around the world, I have found the best tasting quail. – Chef G, Georgia

“Yummy”

These were so good. I can’t eat chicken because I’m allergic so I splurged on these. Absolutely wonderful taste. My husband said better than chicken. They are super easy to prepare and quick cooking. One was enough for me but my husband needed two. They may be jumbo but they’re still small. Buy these. You won’t be disappointed. – Cindy, Colorado

Shop French quail at dartagnan.com and find quail recipes there, too.

Featured photo from D’Artagnan customer Ashley Chung. Find her food photos on Instagram.

