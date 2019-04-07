You’ll Want to Serve Ham for Easter When You See These Recipes

Nothing says “Easter dinner” like a glorious glazed ham. Find your perfect holiday centerpiece in our line of all-natural Berkshire hams, which includes an easy-to-serve spiral ham. Read on for three ham recipes that will wow your guests this Easter.

How We Make Our Hams

Berkshire pork, also known as Kurobuta pork, is the best choice for superior ham. The heritage-breed hogs are raised on pasture, with no antibiotics or hormones, by a cooperative of small farms dedicated to humane and sustainable methods.

Uncured, fully-cooked, and ready-to-eat, our hams are naturally smoked over applewood. We season the hams with sea salt and raw cane sugar, and never use nitrates, nitrites, phosphates, or artificial fillers.

Use any size ham you like with these showstopping – and super easy – recipes.

Our smoked Berkshire pork spiral ham is glazed with tart pomegranate molasses and a touch of warm spices before getting a delectable brown sugar crust in this easy holiday recipe. Pomegranate seeds make a vibrant decoration on the plate.

Fig jam and balsamic vinegar make a crowd-pleasing sweet-tart glaze for our Berkshire pork smoked hams – perfect for your holiday table.

Try this easy glazed ham recipe for the holidays or any special occasion meal. For a smaller ham, simply cut the citrus glaze recipe and heating time in half.

For 5 tips on keeping it tender and juicy, check our ham cooking post.

