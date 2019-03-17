These Savory Recipes will Make You Crazy for Doughnuts

Are you in a committed relationship with doughnuts? For those looking to take things to the next level, we have two tempting recipes for savory doughnuts. That’s right. Duck fat and bacon make even doughnuts better. Read on for our surprisingly delightful recipes.

Shop all your savory needs at dartagnan.com and make something delicious today.

Maple Bacon Doughnuts

These tender old fashioned doughnuts are brought to another dimension of flavor with a creamy maple glaze and crispy bacon for a crunchy texture and salty bite. Baked, not fried, they are not hard for a home cook to make. But they will earn sighs of delight…

Ingredients

1 package applewood smoked bacon, cooked and cooled, divided use

1/4 cup butter, softened

1/4 cup vegetable oil

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/3 cup brown sugar

2 large eggs

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

3/4 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 2/3 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup milk

1/3 cup pure maple syrup, divided use

1 cup confectioners’ sugar

Sea salt, to taste

Preparation

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Lightly grease two standard doughnut pans. Using a stand mixer with the paddle attachment, beat together butter, vegetable oil, and both sugars using medium-high speed, until smooth. Using low speed, add eggs one at a time, beating to combine. Add baking powder, baking soda, ¾ teaspoon salt, and vanilla. On low, slowly add the flour to the butter mixture in batches, alternately with the milk, beginning and ending with the flour and making sure everything is thoroughly combined without over mixing. Put dough into a large piping bag. Set aside. Roughly chop 6 slices of the cooked and cooled bacon. Evenly distribute bacon into the wells of the doughnut pans. Drizzle 4 tablespoons of maple syrup over the bacon, using about 3/4 to 1 teaspoon per doughnut. Pipe the batter into each well, filling up to the rim. Gently rap each pan on the counter to remove air bubbles before baking for 15 minutes, or until doughnuts are raised and firm. A toothpick inserted into the center should come out clean. Remove from the oven. Using a small spatula, gently loosen the edges of the doughnuts, then turn them out onto a rack to cool. Finely chop the remaining bacon. In a small bowl, stir together confectioner’s sugar, a pinch of sea salt, and enough of the remaining syrup to make a spreadable glaze. Spread the glaze over the doughnuts. Sprinkle each one with chopped bacon. Serve warm, or at room temperature.

Savory Duck Fat Doughnuts

We found this Ian Knauer recipe in Gourmet magazine 10 years ago and instantly fell in love. Our taste test sealed the deal. This duck fat doughnut is a savory miracle, and we continue to believe it is the best doughnut ever. But we might be biased. There is a lot of duck involved.

Ingredients

1 teaspoon active dry yeast

Scant 1/2 cup warm whole milk (105-115°F)

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour, divided, plus additional for dusting

1 large egg

About 4 cups rendered duck fat, divided

2 tablespoons sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 confit duck leg

2 tablespoons sour cherry or red currant preserves plus additional for serving

EQUIPMENT: a stand mixer fitted with paddle attachment; a deep-fat thermometer

Preparation

1. Stir together yeast and warm milk in mixer bowl and let stand until foamy, about 5 minutes. (If mixture doesn’t foam, start over with new yeast.) Mix in 3/4 cup flour at low speed until combined. Cover bowl with a kitchen towel and let dough rise in a draft-free place at warm room temperature until doubled and bubbles appear on surface, about 1 hour.

2. At low speed, mix in egg, 2 Tbsp duck fat, sugar, salt, and remaining 3/4 cup flour until combined, then beat at medium speed until smooth and elastic, 5 to 7 minutes. Scrape dough into center of bowl and dust lightly with additional flour. Cover bowl with kitchen towel and let dough rise at warm room temperature until doubled, about 1 hour.

3. Discard skin and bones from duck confit, then shred meat. Stir together meat and preserves.

4. Line a baking sheet with parchment or wax paper and lightly dust with flour. Punch down dough (it will be soft) and turn out onto a lightly floured surface. Cut into 16 equal pieces. With lightly floured hands, flatten 1 piece of dough and put a heaping tsp duck confit mixture in center. Gather dough up and around filling and pinch to enclose. Roll into a ball and transfer to baking sheet. Make 15 more balls, arranging 1 inch apart on sheet.

5. Heat 2 inches duck fat in a 2-qt heavy saucepan over medium heat to 350°F. Fry doughnuts in batches of 4, turning frequently, until puffed and golden, about 2 minutes per batch. Transfer with a slotted spoon to paper towels to drain. Return oil to 350°F between batches. Serve doughnuts hot, with additional preserves.

These are just two ways you can bring the savory together with the sweet. Do you have a favorite combo?

Hungry for savory baked goods? Read our baking with bacon blog post.

Since 1985, D’Artagnan has been at the forefront of the farm-to-table movement, producing superior tasting products by partnering with small ranches and farms. We are committed to free-range, natural production, sustainable and humane farming practices and no use of antibiotics or hormones. That’s why D’Artagnan products have been revered by America’s most renowned chefs for over 30 years. We offer the same high-quality products to home cooks at dartagnan.com, along with recipes and guides to help you live the tasty life.

Are you a business looking to serve or sell D’Artagnan? We invite both chefs and food retailers to reach out and become D’Artagnan customers.

Connect with us on social media to share your cooking adventures. Tag @dartagnanfoods on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.