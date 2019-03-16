7 Easy Lunches to Enjoy on the Weekend

On the weekend you can take a little more time to enjoy a leisurely lunch … and you deserve it. Leave the brown bags and hurried snacks to the weekdays, and treat yourself to a proper meal. Read on for 7 easy ways to make a magical weekend lunch.

Let’s begin with the obvious: the sandwich. Give this lunchtime mainstay a French twist with bistro favorites like croque monsieur or tartine. A tartine is a French open-faced sandwich, usually consisting of a flavorful spread on top of a large piece of bread that is then topped with various thinly-sliced ingredients. They are as beautiful as they are tasty.

Throw together a quick pizza using pre-made crust and top with bacon, diced ham, Jambon de Bayonne, thinly sliced saucisson sec, or garlic sausage. Or try something a bit more elegant. Our easy tarte tatin recipe involves buttery store-bought puff pastry, mushrooms, sweet shallots, and goat cheese. Serve with a salad for a light lunch.

There’s nothing better than a home-made burger, and it’s easy with Wagyu Beef Patties and Buffalo Burgers. We’ve got a burger recipe for every taste and especially recommend this Cobb salad turkey burger. Feeling indulgent? Make duck fat fries to go along with your burger.

For a warming meal, try creamy butternut squash or pumpkin soup, garnished with parmesan croutons and topped with slices of smoked duck breast. A lunchtime classic, cream of mushroom soup, takes on new dimensions when it’s made from scratch at home.

Salad for lunch? Yes, please. A hearty salad Niçoise, with seared tuna, anchovies, French green beans, tomatoes, potatoes, olives, and hard-cooked eggs can be made into a special treat by swapping out chicken eggs for elegant quail eggs. Or try greens topped with crumbled blue cheese, candied walnuts, dried cherries, and slices of smoked duck breast. Our BLT salad below is a sure-fire hit, and a classic Cobb salad gets the D’Artagnan treatment in this easy recipe.

Quiche is great for lunch because it can be made ahead and further simplified by using a pre-made crust. For ideas about quiche fillings, look to your leftovers. Any bits of leftover meat, vegetables, herbs, and cheese can make a delicious quiche.

Don’t overlook the simplicity of sausage. Try our sausage made from lamb, duck, chicken, wild boar, or venison. Our lamb merguez sausage can be quickly grilled or pan seared and dressed with Dijon mustard or harissa mayonnaise. We’ve got more ideas for eating sausage right here.

Do you usually take the time to make lunch on the weekend? What are your go-to dishes?

