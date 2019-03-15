How to Make Easy Béchamel Sauce & Four Ways to Eat It

What is béchamel sauce? This creamy concoction is one of the five mother sauces, which are the building blocks of French cuisine. Everyone should be able to whip up a béchamel sauce, and once you know how, you’ll find many uses for this classic. Read on for the simple recipe and some ideas for enjoying it.

Shop dartagnan.com and make something delicious.

Making Béchamel Sauce

This most simple sauce is made with butter and flour cooked together – called a roux – with milk added. Our favorite version replaces ordinary butter with black truffle butter (because, of course).

In a saucepan over medium-high heat, melt 4 tablespoons of black truffle butter. Add ¼ cups flour and whisk frequently until mixture turns golden brown and foamy, about 4 minutes. Gradually add 1½ cups milk, whisking constantly until smooth and thickened, about 4 more minutes. Remove from heat season with nutmeg, salt, and pepper, to taste.

You can add Dijon mustard, chopped herbs, lemon zest, shredded cheese, or just about anything you like to season it.

How to Use Béchamel Sauce in Your Cooking

Make the best mac and cheese with bechamel, try our rabbit lasagna below, slather bead with béchamel for croque monsieur … there are plenty of ways to enjoy this creamy sauce.

Make our easy savory pastry recipe with chicken confit, mushrooms, spinach, truffle butter béchamel, and two types of cheese.

Want to learn more? Our Saucy Series explores the mother sauces with Deana Sidney, a historic food blogger and this post offers background on béchamel and has the recipe for mornay sauce.

Since 1985, D’Artagnan has been at the forefront of the farm-to-table movement, producing superior tasting products by partnering with small ranches and farms. We are committed to free-range, natural production, sustainable and humane farming practices and no use of antibiotics or hormones. That’s why D’Artagnan products have been revered by America’s most renowned chefs for over 30 years. We offer the same high-quality products to home cooks at dartagnan.com, along with recipes and guides to help you live the tasty life.

Are you a business looking to serve or sell D’Artagnan? We invite both chefs and food retailers to reach out and become D’Artagnan customers.

Connect with us on social media to share your cooking adventures. Tag @dartagnanfoods on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.