Why You Should Make These 5 Easy Bacon Recipes

These fast and easy recipes are perfect for weeknight dinners but will make any meal a happier one. That’s because bacon is the best friend of pasta – and our all-natural bacon is a must for every fridge. Read on for our favorite pasta recipes, and whip one up today.

With our simple pasta carbonara recipe, you’re just 25 minutes away from a creamy, rich meal. While traditional recipes call for guanciale or pancetta, we like our slab bacon and a little garlic for depth of flavor.

Rich with the flavors of crispy sautéed mushrooms, black truffle butter, and pancetta – unsmoked bacon this time – this creamy pappardelle is the ultimate comfort food dish.

Everyone loves mac and cheese! Our quick and easy stovetop mac & cheese recipe comes together in 20 minutes. Topped with bacon, this might well be the most satisfying version of the classic dish.

With bacon, fresh fava beans, and morel mushrooms, this orzo recipe is fast and easy to make and is a great side dish for lamb, pork, chicken, or veal. Fresh morels would be the first choice but substitute dried morels if they are out of season.

If you’ve never had duck bacon, it’s time to address that. Fantastic on its own, the smoky, ducky flavor makes this satisfying comfort food extra-special. The best part? This rich, creamy carbonara is ready in less than 20 minutes!

