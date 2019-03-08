7 Middle Eastern Recipes You Need to Make if You Love Lamb

Are you a fan of lamb? That puts you in a minority in the United States, where we eat just 0.7 pounds of lamb annually per capita. But in the Middle East, lamb is the preferred protein, with a long history and many recipes to recommend it. Read on for some easy and tasty Middle Eastern recipes with lamb and see what you are missing.

We offer three types of lamb at dartagnan.com – explore your options and make lamb for dinner.

This baked lamb meatball recipe comes together quickly with no oil spatters! The pleasing crust and tender center are complemented by a creamy harissa-spiked yogurt.

What is pide? Pronounced almost like pita, this Turkish-style boat-shaped flatbread is traditionally baked in a brick or stone oven, much like a pizza. A classic comfort food, pide can be topped with cheese, onions, sausage, eggs, mushrooms, beef, or in this case, lamb and feta. It makes a delectable lunch, dinner, or party appetizer.

Do you love shawarma? Recreate the magic at home with our easy lamb loin recipe. Rubbed with Middle Eastern-style spices, this lamb can be served over rice, salad, or in a warm pita with tabbouleh, tahini, and pickled vegetables.

Our grilled lamb burgers are packed with flavor from fresh herbs, feta, tomato jam, and a balsamic glaze. So easy to make, they’re a great alternative to basic beef burgers.

Adapted from a recipe by David Tanis, these slow-cooked lamb shanks are beautifully spiced and spoon-tender. Dates give some body and sweetness to the sauce while fresh pomegranate pips add lift. Our recipe offers options for cooking in either a Dutch oven or traditional tagine.

A favorite street food, kofta kebabs are classic Middle Eastern fare. Make our spiced ground lamb kebabs in just minutes on the grill or in a cast iron pan. They’re delicious on pita with a little herbed yogurt and cool, crisp veggies.

Our Moroccan-style lamb chop recipe uses a flavorful spice rub and a generous drizzle of spicy harissa. This North Africa sauce is packed with roasted red peppers and a variety of chile peppers that create varying degrees of heat. Choose the right size rack of lamb for your party and try this tasty recipe.

What is your favorite Middle Eastern recipe? Does it feature lamb? Tell us in the comments.

Since 1985, D’Artagnan has been at the forefront of the farm-to-table movement, producing superior tasting products by partnering with small ranches and farms. We are committed to free-range, natural production, sustainable and humane farming practices and no use of antibiotics or hormones. That’s why D’Artagnan products have been revered by America’s most renowned chefs for over 30 years. We offer the same high-quality products to home cooks at dartagnan.com, along with recipes and guides to help you live the tasty life.

Are you a business looking to serve or sell D’Artagnan? We invite both chefs and food retailers to reach out and become D’Artagnan customers.

Connect with us on social media to share your cooking adventures. Tag @dartagnanfoods on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.