Is This the Best Breakfast Dish? 

Are you craving potato hash with eggs for breakfast? We know the feeling. Our recipe layers in the flavor, with duck fat fried crispy potatoes and spicy chorizo to take it over the top. Read on for our super-easy recipe that’s sure to satisfy the heartiest of appetites, at breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Chorizo & Potato Hash with Eggs Recipe

Ingredients

1½ pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, ½” dice 2 tablespoons vinegar Coarse salt 3 links Chorizo Sausage, ½” dice ½ medium yellow onion, diced 3 tablespoons Duck Fat ¼ teaspoon paprika ¼ teaspoon cumin ¼ teaspoon chipotle chili powder Freshly ground black pepper 4 eggs 1 avocado, sliced, for serving (optional) Cilantro, for serving (optional) Salsa, for serving (optional)



Preparation

To a medium pot add potatoes, enough water to cover them by 2 inches, vinegar, and about a tablespoon of salt. Bring to a boil over high heat then reduce to a simmer and cook until potatoes are just tender, about 5 minutes after the boil. Drain well and set aside. In a large skillet over medium heat, add chorizo and cook until a decent amount of fat has rendered and sausage is browned and crisp. Remove sausage with a slotted spoon and set aside. Place pan back on the heat and add onion to the rendered fat. Remove onions with a slotted spoon and add to the reserved chorizo. Preheat oven to 200 degrees F. Turn the heat up to medium-high and to the same skillet add duck fat (the secret to getting perfectly crispy, golden brown potatoes) to the chorizo fat and heat until shimmering. Add the drained potatoes and cook, turning occasionally, until they’re golden brown and crisp on all sides, about 15 minutes. Stir in paprika, cumin, and chili powder and season to taste with salt and black pepper. Cook until mixture is fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add chorizo and onion mixture, toss to combine. Place the skillet in the warm oven while you cook the eggs to your liking. (A soft yolk is key here, so we recommend over-easy, poached, or sunny side up.) Garnish hash with cilantro and avocado. Top with eggs. Serve immediately with salsa on the side.



