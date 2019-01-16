5 Recipes That Will Make You Think Venison is the New Beef

Is venison in your dinner plans? If not, it should be! This red meat is lean, flavorful and can replace beef – we’ve got 5 versatile venison recipes to prove it. Plus, venison is the perfect choice for health-minded meals and those who like game meat. Read on for 5 diverse recipes that include super-easy and more advanced options.

Shop our tender grass-fed venison – a flavor experience miles from more commonly available hunted deer meat.

Our free-range New Zealand venison is raised on tall-grass pastures in a pristine environment, resulting in venison that’s tender, tasty and nutritious – every cut, every time. Ideal for primal or paleo diets, lean venison meat is 100% grass fed and a delicious and healthy alternative to other red meats. Our venison served by chefs across the country and during all seasons.

Tender venison, smoky bacon, and a beer-enriched sauce make a tasty filling for buttery baked buns. We liken them to our version of steak & ale pie, only totally portable and perfect for a tailgate or party.

Our venison is marinated in a mixture of chile peppers, citrus, and spices before being quickly grilled in this easy recipe. The resulting carne asada is super tender and full of flavor.

Our venison tri-tip is similar to a lean steak topped with a nice fat cap and should be cooked medium-rare for tastiest results. Cooking it sous vide ensures the meat stays tender and juicy while keeping the perfect temperature.

This simple dish with our quick-cooking venison medallions is rich with earthy flavors and comes together fast for a satisfying weeknight meal.

The duck confit and brioche spoonbread that chef Chris Shephard serves with a seared venison chop would also go beautifully with roast chicken.

When is the last time you had venison? Make it a part of your next cooking experience – shop our grass-fed venison today.

