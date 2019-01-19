10 Ways to Eat Like You’re in a French Bistro

The French bistro is a unique type of restaurant, known for modest prices, and simple menus featuring home-style favorites like coq au vin, cassoulet, pâté, and steak frites. Bistros are half-bar, half-restaurant and offer a cozy place for locals to gather and engage in lively conversation. Want to eat like you’re at a French bistro? Read on for 10 recipes you can easily make at home.

Shop dartagnan.com for ingredients to make these authentic bistro classics.

This is less of a recipe and more of a tasty suggestion. If you’ve been to Paris, you’ve no doubt had a simple lunch of jambon-beurre. This is our version using authentic French-style bistro ham, black truffle butter, and creamy Camembert (for extra credit).

This rustic tarte tatin is super easy to make, and a classic of bistros. Mushrooms and sweet shallots are paired with buttery puff pastry and a little goat cheese is added for a tart bite.

Typical of the simple fare at a bistro, this tasty salad recipe is topped with poached eggs, fresh asparagus & crispy bacon. Perfect for your next brunch, lunch, or even dinner.

Sautéed exotic mushrooms are smothered in truffle butter béchamel and two types of melty cheese in this twist on the classic bistro sandwich. Perfect for lunch or a light supper, serve with cornichons and dressed baby greens. Or top with a fried egg for an upgraded croque madame.

Much like its cousin, coq au vin, this dish of braised baby chicken with white wine, mushrooms, and bacon is supremely comforting. Serve with mashed Yukon golds and a nice salad for the perfect cozy meal.

Our organic exotic mushrooms, creamy Gouda, and fresh herbs are packed into a black truffle butter shortcrust in this easy quiche recipe. Make this a day ahead for a quick brunch or supper. Serve the French way: alongside salad greens with a bright vinaigrette.

Make the ultimate french fries with duck fat. Our duck fat frites recipe yields golden and crispy fries with creamy and fluffy centers. A bistro classic.

Known as hachis Parmentier, shepherd’s pie is a French bistro favorite. Our easy-to-make recipe with duck confit is classic comfort food that makes for an incredible meal.

This simple veal dish is old school in the best way. Tender veal is pan-seared then finished in a shallow simmer of white wine and shallots. A good measure of cream and bleu cheese create a velvety sauce that feels indulgent but comes together in minutes. This preparation is equally delicious with pork chops or boneless rabbit loins.

To make rillettes, meat is usually cooked in an aromatic mixture of stock and fat for a very long time before being shredded and enriched with more fat. Here’s our shortcut version for mild and tasty rabbit rillettes using our easy recipe for rabbit leg confit.

Which of these recipes are you going to try first? Tell us in the comments.

Since 1985, D’Artagnan has been at the forefront of the farm-to-table movement, producing superior tasting products by partnering with small ranches and farms. We are committed to free-range, natural production, sustainable and humane farming practices and no use of antibiotics or hormones. That’s why D’Artagnan products have been revered by America’s most renowned chefs for over 30 years. We offer the same high-quality products to home cooks at dartagnan.com, along with recipes and guides to help you live the tasty life.

Are you a business looking to serve or sell D’Artagnan? We invite both chefs and food retailers to reach out and become D’Artagnan customers.

Connect with us on social media to share your cooking adventures. Tag @dartagnanfoods on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.