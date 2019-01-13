5 Easy Veal Recipes that You Can Make on a Weeknight

Looking for quick and tasty weeknight dinner? Keeping a resolution to cook more meals at home isn’t always easy, but these veal recipes will help. Treat yourself with our exclusive French veal – arguably the most humane veal in the world – and only available at D’Artagnan. Read on for the recipes …

Learn more about why our veal is better than the rest and shop veal at dartagnan.com today.

In Italian, saltimbocca means “jump into the mouth,” and if you try this easy recipe for saltimbocca-style veal chops, you’ll understand why it’s on our favorite list. Veal Milanese Chops are wrapped with Jambon de Bayonne to impart flavor and maintain moisture and then pan roasted in a hot oven. This recipe can be on a plate in under 20 minutes, so it makes an easy weeknight dinner. A light, creamy tomato sauce finishes this delicious dish.

Veal Scallopini with white wine, lemon, and capers is a classic dish that comes together quickly enough for a weeknight dinner. Our exceptionally tender French veal and velvety veal demi-glace make this simple dish extra special.

Prep this recipe in the morning, start your slow cooker remotely (or on a timer) and you will have dinner waiting for you in the evening. Just made pasta and you are all set. Veal flank steaks work perfectly in this easy slow-cooker ragu, along with demi-glace to add body and balance the bright tomato flavor. Fresh ricotta puts this rustic dish over the top.

Pan-seared veal chops are delicious on their own but a fresh and creamy herb sauce puts a finishing touch. Serve with your favorite steamed vegetable or green salad for a quick and easy dinner.

This pan-fried veal cotoletta recipe makes a quick and easy dinner that will satisfy the whole family. Serve with a simply dressed salad as an accompaniment.

About Our Veal

Our special veal comes from a cooperative of small-scale veal farms in Southwest France, where Charolais and Limousin breeds of cattle, known for meat, not dairy, are specifically raised for the fine meat they produce. The veal calves are given mother’s milk for two weeks and then weaned onto a milk formula diet. Learn more at dartagnan.com.

Since 1985, D’Artagnan has been at the forefront of the farm-to-table movement, producing superior tasting products by partnering with small ranches and farms. We are committed to free-range, natural production, sustainable and humane farming practices and no use of antibiotics or hormones. That’s why D’Artagnan products have been revered by America’s most renowned chefs for over 30 years. We offer the same high-quality products to home cooks at dartagnan.com, along with recipes and guides to help you live the tasty life.

