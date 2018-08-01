Take the Simple Sandwich to the Next Level with Charcuterie

It’s always the right time for a sandwich. Our 7 simple – and unique – baguette sandwiches are made with charcuterie for convenience and great flavor. They are perfect for picnics, road trips, beach days, glamping, and late summer lunches or dinners when it’s too hot to cook.

Ready-to-eat charcuterie is good to have in the fridge, no matter the season. Shop our selection of all-natural, handmade charcuterie today.

Easy to make, these sandwiches come together in minutes and are a great option when you tire of the grill. Cut them into mini sandwiches and secure with a pick for fun finger food when entertaining. Pack them in your picnic basket or beach bag. Or throw one together when you take a break from gardening. Simple, satisfying and utterly different, they are the perfect summer food. Pair charcuterie sandwiches with a light summer beer, shandy, chilled rosé or white wine.

Make the most of charcuterie with these 7 ideas for simple, scrumptious baguette sandwiches.

1. Heritage Ham with Truffle Butter, Brie and Honey

Slices of our petite ham play well with a swath of black truffle butter and slices of soft brie. Drizzle honey to taste over the cheese and ham for a complementary sweet note.

2. Duck Rillettes with Fennel and Apple Slaw

This simple slaw comes together in minutes and adds a welcome crunch of sweet-tart fennel and apple to the rich and tasty duck rillettes. The easy recipe can be found here.

3. Pâté de Campagne with Whole Grain Mustard Aioli and Radish Sprouts

A simple and rustic sandwich with our country-style pâté is perfectly balanced with a grainy mustard spread and spicy radish sprouts. Click over to see the recipe.

4. Peppercorn Mousse with Asparagus and Balsamic Onions

Our peppercorn mousse – with chicken and turkey livers – is perfectly paired with tender, crisp asparagus and sweet balsamic roasted onions. Click here for this easy sandwich recipe.

5. Jambon de Bayonne with Fig Jam, Pea Shoots and Young Fontina

Complement the salty flavor of jambon de Bayonne with creamy fontina cheese and a generous spread of fig jam. Tender pea shoots make a great addition, but if you can’t find them use a sweet green like butter lettuce.

6. Saucisson Sec with Soft Herbed Cheese and Watercress

It can’t get much easier! For this sandwich slices of pork saucisson sec are laid over peppery watercress and a thick spread of your favorite soft cheese with herbs.

7. Smoked Chicken Breast with Pesto Aioli, Arugula and Heirloom Tomatoes

Our smoked chicken breast is ready-to-eat and perfect for sandwiches. Here, slices of chicken are paired with an herbed aioli, arugula and summer’s peak tomatoes. Click over to our site for the details.

What charcuterie do you like in sandwiches? Any favorite combinations?



