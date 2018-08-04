Are You Grilling These Top 5 Cuts this Summer?

Plan your next dinner around a juicy steak or chop. After all, what’s better on the plate? Steaks and chops are perfectly suited for easy weeknight meals or special weekend get-togethers. Easily pan-seared or charred on the grill, they are the quickest route to your dream dinner.

Whether you’re looking for veal chops, Wagyu or Angus beef steaks, venison rib chops, Berkshire pork chops, or buffalo steaks, we’ve got them!

Shop all of our steaks and chops here.

We’ve also got recipes for grilling each of this summer’s top-5 cuts. Scroll down and start planning your next grill-fest.

The Perfect Filet Mignon Steak

Perfectly grilled filet mignon is surprisingly easy to achieve – it starts with the best beef, a white-hot grill, and time to rest. Our Grilled Wagyu Filet Mignon recipe will show you how.

Looking to impress at the grill? Buy your Wagyu Filet Mignon here and assure your total steak victory.

Well, Butter My Pork Chops

Berkshire pork is naturally juicy and flavorful. In this recipe, citrus butter adds a just enough of a lift to our grilled porterhouse chops without overpowering them and strikes a fresh summery note. Make our Grilled Pork Chops with Citrus Butter recipe for an easy dinner.

The Porterhouse Chop is the pork equivalent of a T-bone steak. Sold in packs of 6 they are the ideal answer to the question “What will we grill this weekend?” Buy yours today!

You’ll Love this Buffalo Steak

These buffalo steaks are a heat-seekers dream with a spicy dry rub, a jalapeno flecked corn salsa, and smoky chipotle butter. Time to fire up the grill for our Spicy Buffalo Ribeye Steak with Chipotle Butter & Corn Salsa recipe – the perfect expression of summer.

This is the original free-range, good-for-you red meat. We call it buffalo, but of course, it’s actually bison. Experience the unique flavor of buffalo with our ribeye steaks.

The Best Lamb Chops for Spice Lovers

A flavorful spice rub and a generous drizzle of spicy harissa make these juicy lamb chops irresistible. We used a rack cut from our exclusive Salt Meadow whole lamb loin but any of our racks of lamb will cook beautifully using this method. Use a thermometer to gauge doneness as different racks vary in size. Make our Moroccan Spiced Lamb Chops with Harissa for a fantastic dinner.

The only place to get Salt Meadow Lamb is at dartagnan.com, where you will also find this excellent grass-fed rack of lamb.

The Basic Ribeye Made Better

Bright and fresh with just a hint of spice, Argentinian-style chimichurri is the perfect crown for our grilled ribeye steak. The best part? This Grilled Ribeye Steak with Chimichurri Sauce recipe comes together in mere minutes. Just right for your hungry gauchos.

Going back to the basics, a boneless Ribeye Steak is all the comfort food you need. Order some today for your summer entertaining.

What have you been grilling this season? Tell us your favorites in the comments.

