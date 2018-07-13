5 Easy Prosciutto Recipes That Will Be Gone in Seconds

There’s nothing as summery as prosciutto – or in this case, our Jambon de Bayonne – with fresh melon, burrata cheese and some basil from the garden. But what else can you make with this ready-to-eat charcuterie superstar? We have 5 super-simple ideas (3 require no cooking!) that will make your summer parties the stuff of legends. So kick back and pop the cork on a bottle of rosé.

D’Artagnan’s sliced French-style Jambon de Bayonne is a slightly sweeter variation of its Italian cousin prosciutto. Made without any preservatives or artificial additives, this cured ham is a great way to add a lot of flavor to your cooking. Super versatile, it goes from a charcuterie board to the oven or grill with ease. Keep it on hand all summer for easy recipes like these. But consider yourself warned: Jambon de Bayonne is addictive.

1. Caprese Salad Kebabs

Pierce jambon with a skewer and alternate with marinated cherry tomatoes, bocconcini, basil; or try melon balls and mozzarella.

2. Wrap Ham Around Fish or Shellfish

Jambon is a wrap star, and pairs well with seafood. Any firm, flaky fish will work, like cod, salmon, halibut, arctic char, or seabass. It also works well with shrimp and scallops.

3. Wrap Jambon Around Grissini

Who needs crackers when you have elegant breadsticks? Wrap jambon around the end, and leave enough to hold at the bottom. This will also work with thinly sliced ficelle or cheesestraws.

4. Tartines with Cheese and Greens

If you are using crackers, flatbreads, or sliced baguette, layer with a favorite cheese, a sweet spread, and peppery greens for contrast.

5. Add Flavor to Potato Salad

Crisp jambon in a pan, then crumble and add to mayonnaise-free German and French-style potato salads, which are great to bring on picnics and road trips.

