You Don’t Have to Be French to Make these Classic Recipes

Every July 14th the French celebrate Bastille Day, commemorating the revolution of 1789, and in every major city around the world with a significant number of French expatriates, there is sure to be a good party, parade, or petanque tournament on the holiday. Find one near you or join in the fun at home by making one of our classic French recipes. From dishes enhanced with truffle butter to a sweet and snack-worthy chestnut spread, there’s something to please every fancy.

Shop our French Favorites collection for ready-to-eat charcuterie and more ingredients to add a French accent to your cooking. Happy Bastille Day! Bonne fête! Joyeux Quatorze Juillet!

This sandwich is a French bistro classic, and easy to recreate at home. Sautéed mushrooms are smothered in truffle butter béchamel and two types of melty cheese. Perfect for lunch or a light supper, serve with cornichons and dressed baby greens. Or top with a fried egg for an upgraded Croque Madame.

Ariane’s father, Chef André Daguin, was the first to treat duck breast like a steak, searing it and serving it rare in the 1950s at his restaurant in Southwest France. This simple recipe should be a part of every home cook’s repertoire.

There will be foie gras, bien sûr! As if creme brulee wasn’t rich enough, this creamy, sweet custard is enriched with foie gras in this luxurious recipe, made for two. Serve as a dessert or as an appetizer with toasted brioche and Sauternes.

Here’s our version of Andre Soltner’s famous Tarte Flambée. It’s great for parties; frozen puff pastry makes it easy while salty ventrèche and luscious crème fraȋche make it irresistible.

Our organic exotic mushrooms, creamy Gouda, and fresh herbs are packed into a black truffle butter shortcrust in this easy quiche recipe. Make this a day ahead for a quick brunch or supper. Serve the French way: alongside salad greens with a bright vinaigrette.

A common snack in France, crème de marrons can be hard to find stateside but it’s incredibly easy to make with our ready-to-use-chestnuts. The addicting condiment can be stirred into yogurt or ice cream, spread on toast, or used as an ingredient in chestnut desserts.

This is one-skillet cooking, French-style. Veal chops are cooked stovetop then mustard and cream fortify a delicious pan sauce. Another wonderful veal recipe involves Calvados, that special apple brandy from Normandy, and this one will have you licking the plate.

This classic French potato cake is crispy on the outside with a tender center. Black truffle butter adds earthy flavor while a bit of duck fat keeps the butter from burning.

Do you fête like the French? Check our post 7 Easy Ways to Celebrate Bastille Day for more fun ideas to celebrate the day.

