Your Weekend Cooking Plan: 7 Recipes for the Week

Are you too busy to make dinner at home on weeknights? If a full schedule has you calling for take-out a little too often, consider cooking on weekends and planning for leftovers. With these 7 simple recipes you can enjoy a great meal on day one, and then several lunches or dinners in the days that follow. With chicken, beef, pork, and lamb, there’s something here for every taste – even a grain salad with pancetta.

Your commitment to better meals and a healthier life begins with our top-quality products at dartagnan.com.

Plan ahead with these 7 tasty recipes that will serve you well, again and again.

1. Basque-Style Chicken with Chorizo This comforting Basque-style chicken takes about an hour to make. The quick braise with peppers, onions, tomatoes, and chorizo sausage will make 4-6 servings. This saucy dish is like sunshine in a bowl! Serve with plenty of crusty bread to sop up the spicy broth. Pack leftovers for a quick weeknight dinner reheat. 2. Mushroom Grain Salad with Pancetta This hearty grain salad combines barley with sautéed mushrooms, leeks, and shallots. Crisped pancetta adds a salty kick while its rendered fat mixes with lemon juice for a simple dressing. It’s delicious as a side, but this salad can serve as a lunchtime main when topped with over-easy or soft-boiled eggs. Expect 4-6 servings from this recipe. 3. Boneless Wagyu Korean Short Ribs Our Wagyu beef short ribs aren’t just for braising. The highly-marbled meat makes excellent Korean-style BBQ when sliced thin against the grain, marinated overnight, then grilled hot & fast. Easy to reheat for a second dinner, these ribs are excellent when served simply: with rice, kimchi, or quickly-sautéed vegetables like peas, peppers, and scallions. Expect 4-6 servings from this recipe. 4. Texas-Style Beef Short Rib Chili Chili is a neat solution for weekly planning (ours serves 6). This irresistible chili has no beans but instead relies on boneless beef short ribs cooked slowly in a rich combo of pureed chiles, dark beer, beef stock, bacon, and spices. A little dark chocolate at the end adds depth of flavor – don’t skip it. Hello, leftovers. 5. Chinese-Style Pork Roast This super-easy recipe for Asian-style slow-cooked pork shoulder yields fork-tender meat and authentic char siu flavor. Don’t skimp on basting, it helps to create a deeply caramelized, sweet crust. The large pork shoulder will serve 6-8 portions and can be enjoyed with steamed rice, or as a base for ssäm, steamed buns, ramen, or salads. 6. Red Wine Braised Brisket Our Angus beef brisket is slow-cooked in an entire bottle of red wine and other aromatics in this deeply satisfying recipe. Hearty and rustic, it’s the perfect dish for weekend cooking, and will easily serve up another dinner or two (there are 6-8 servings here). Wednesday night options never looked so good. 7. Tomatillo Lamb Stew This hearty lamb stew, inspired by a traditional navarin, will last for several meals … if you can stop eating it the first time it’s served. Tomatillos and fresh cilantro add a zestiness to this Cat Cora recipe for six. Make everyone at the office jealous when you reheat this stew for lunch. Click to find more delicious D’Artagnan recipes for your cooking projects. Since 1985, D’Artagnan has been at the forefront of the farm-to-table movement, producing superior tasting products by partnering with small ranches and farms. We are committed to free-range, natural production, sustainable and humane farming practices and no use of antibiotics or hormones. That’s why D’Artagnan products have been revered by America’s most renowned chefs for over 30 years. We offer the same high-quality products to home cooks at dartagnan.com, along with recipes and guides to help you live the tasty life. Connect with us on social media to share your cooking adventures.

Tag @dartagnanfoods on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.