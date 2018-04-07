Your Weekend Cooking Plan: 7 Recipes for the Week

Are you too busy to make dinner at home on weeknights? If a full schedule has you calling for take-out a little too often, consider cooking on weekends and planning for leftovers. With these 7 simple recipes you can enjoy a great meal on day one, and then several lunches or dinners in the days that follow. With chicken, beef, pork, and lamb, there’s something here for every taste – even a grain salad with pancetta.
Plan ahead with these 7 tasty recipes that will serve you well, again and again.
1. Basque-Style Chicken with Chorizo
2. Mushroom Grain Salad with Pancetta
3. Boneless Wagyu Korean Short Ribs
4. Texas-Style Beef Short Rib Chili
Chili is a neat solution for weekly planning (ours serves 6). This irresistible chili has no beans but instead relies on boneless beef short ribs cooked slowly in a rich combo of pureed chiles, dark beer, beef stock, bacon, and spices. A little dark chocolate at the end adds depth of flavor – don’t skip it. Hello, leftovers.
5. Chinese-Style Pork Roast
6. Red Wine Braised Brisket
7. Tomatillo Lamb Stew
