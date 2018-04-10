Easy Everyday Cooking: Go Around the World with 5 Charcuterie Recipes

Are you cooking with charcuterie? Most likely you use smoked, cured and cooked meats in recipes without much thought. Consider a simple ham-and-cheese sandwich, pizza with sausage, bacon and eggs, melon wrapped in prosciutto – all examples of charcuterie in our daily lives. Charcuterie is a favorite around the world, and below we share 5 recipes with international flavors that you can make at home.

Charcuterie has been showing up everywhere in recent years. It’s not new to us. At D’Artagnan, we’ve been making charcuterie for more than 30 years, with time-honored techniques, recipes, and all-natural ingredients.

Here are 5 recipes featuring charcuterie with international inspiration. We hope you will try some of them.