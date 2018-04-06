How to Make Compound Butter in Minutes with 5 Sure-Fire Recipes

Compound butter takes only minutes to prepare and makes everything it touches better. You can whip up this classic French accompaniment by combining butter with almost anything: fresh herbs, ramps, citrus zest, spices, mushrooms, chilies, miso, or roasted garlic. We even made foie gras butter (so worth it!).
Use this simple technique to add flavor and a fancy garnish to your pork chops, steaks, and burgers, pasta, and more. Our ready-made truffle butter is an example of a how versatile a compound butter can be; we use it on almost everything.
All you need are a few simple ingredients and basic kitchen tools, and you’ll be rolling logs of buttery goodness in no time. See how easy it is to make compound butter below.
Try one of our 5 easy recipes and bring the magic of compound butter into your life.
