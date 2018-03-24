Easter Baking: 5 Simple Recipes for Your Holiday Brunch

Show off your baking skills at Easter brunch with one of these winning D’Artagnan recipes. Leaning to the savory side (hello, duck fat), it’s a collection of recipes that will appeal to everyone. From truffle butter biscuits and yeasty bread rolls to chicken-stuffed pastry, there’s something for every baking ability. Head to the pantry to take stock, and order the necessary ingredients like truffle butter, duck fat, chicken confit and bacon at dartagnan.com.

Not brunching this Easter? Bookmark this post for future Sunday brunches. You won’t be sorry. Read on for the recipes.

These quick & easy biscuits add a little luxury to your brunch game. They make great breakfast sandwiches with scrambled eggs and our heritage ham, are delicious smothered in sausage gravy or eaten on their own warm from the oven. Try an alternate recipe for buttermilk biscuits with ramps if you are lucky enough to have them in time for Easter.

