Easter Baking: 5 Simple Recipes for Your Holiday Brunch

Show off your baking skills at Easter brunch with one of these winning D’Artagnan recipes. Leaning to the savory side (hello, duck fat), it’s a collection of recipes that will appeal to everyone. From truffle butter biscuits and yeasty bread rolls to chicken-stuffed pastry, there’s something for every baking ability. Head to the pantry to take stock, and order the necessary ingredients like truffle butter, duck fat, chicken confit and bacon at dartagnan.com.

Not brunching this Easter? Bookmark this post for future Sunday brunches. You won’t be sorry. Read on for the recipes.

1. Black Truffle Butter Biscuits

These quick & easy biscuits add a little luxury to your brunch game. They make great breakfast sandwiches with scrambled eggs and our heritage ham, are delicious smothered in sausage gravy or eaten on their own warm from the oven. Try an alternate recipe for buttermilk biscuits with ramps if you are lucky enough to have them in time for Easter.

Black Truffle Butter Biscuits1.jpg

2. Duck Fat Yeast Rolls

Your grandparents may very well have enjoyed yeast rolls made extra tender with lard. In our modern update on old-fashioned dinner rolls, we use flavorful duck fat and a sprinkling of flaky salt. The rolls have a subtle savory taste and bake up as fluffy and squishy as can be. Serve with eggs, ham, and the works for Easter brunch.
soft-fluffy-duck-fat-yeast-dinner-rolls-recipe

3. Duck Fat Focaccia Bread with Herbs & Sea Salt

Another option for baking with duck fat (highly recommended!) is this deliciously rich focaccia bread. Topped with fresh herbs and flaky salt, it’s wonderful on its own, as a soup or salad accompaniment, or as the vehicle for your favorite sandwich fillings. It will be a lovely addition to an Easter brunch spread and can be served with olive oil for dipping.

duck-fat-focaccia-bread-recipe

4. Chicken Confit Pastry with Mushrooms, Spinach, & Truffle Butter Béchamel

Flaky pastry is packed with chicken confit, mushrooms, spinach, truffle butter béchamel, and two types of cheese in this easy recipe. Cut into fourths and serve with dressed greens for Easter brunch, or into 2-inch slices if it’s not your main course.
chicken confit pastry hi res 1

5. Stuffed Gougeres

There’s nothing better than gougeres -French cheese puffs – warm from the oven. Stuff them with delicious things and you have a recipe for a happy Easter brunch. Whip up a creamy and smoky ham mousse with our petite heritage ham, or try a variation with porcini-scented gougeres stuffed with creamy mushroom mousse and French prosciutto. Both are easy to make and will be perfect for your holiday meal.
stuffed gougeres all 3

