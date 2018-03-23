Easter Sides: 5 Easy Recipes for the Best Holiday Meal

Make your best Easter dinner ever with one – or more – of these delicious recipes. From bright green vegetables with smoky bacon to a gorgeous grain salad, we’ve got simple options for your holiday table.

Read on for our easy recipes that are sure to please your family and guests.

This hearty grain salad combines barley with sautéed mushrooms, leeks, and shallots. Crisped pancetta adds a salty kick while its rendered fat mixes with lemon juice for a simple dressing. Zesty and filling, it’s a perfect side dish for a springtime meal.

Pretty to look at and easy to make, these French-style piped potatoes (Pommes Duchesse) are a bit of a throwback but make a lovely presentation at a holiday meal. Naturally, we added a generous helping of our black truffle butter to recipe for a super tasty rendition of this classic side. The outside gets delightfully crispy while the centers are fluffy and light.

This super-easy blender hollandaise recipe is one of our favorite kitchen hacks! Black truffle butter imparts rich, earthy flavor making this 5-minute sauce worthy of any special occasion. Serve with springtime vegetables – we chose asparagus – for a perfect Easter side.

These green beans are totally addicting. They're rich and smoky from the crumbled bacon and bacon fat but the addition of lemon juice and zest keeps them bright and balanced. Blanching is essential to keeping their vivid color and texture and makes the whole dish come together quickly – don't skip it. 5. Chorizo Sausage Dressing with Marcona Almonds Give your holiday feast a little Spanish flair with this easy recipe for bread stuffing studded with dry-cured chorizo and Marcona almonds. Delicious as dressing or stuffing, this side dish pairs equally well with both turkey and pork roast. Marcona almonds can be found at most gourmet markets and cheese shops; both salted and herbed versions work for this recipe.

