Easy Baking Project: Duck Fat Focaccia Bread

With our focaccia recipe, we followed a tradition from northern parts of Italy where lard is added to the dough to give it a soft, slightly flaky texture. We figured duck fat can do the same, and we were right; our duck fat makes deliciously rich focaccia bread. Topped with fresh herbs and flaky salt, it’s wonderful on its own, as a soup or salad accompaniment, or as the vehicle for your favorite sandwich fillings. If you have any leftovers, make croutons for an epic panzanella salad. Equally delicious warm from the oven or cold, focaccia is a great weekend baking project.

This yeasty bread is an Italian favorite but is also found in other Mediterranean cuisines. Similiar in style and texture to pizza, focaccia is rolled out or pressed by hand and baked in a hearth oven (if you have one!) or more likely in a sheet pan and a plain old kitchen oven. Bakers poke holes to relieve bubbling on the surface, which creates a dimpled surface just perfect for soaking up fine olive oils (try our exclusive Jean Reno olive oil from France for a treat).

Duck Fat Focaccia Bread with Herbs & Sea Salt