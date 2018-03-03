Try This Sweet-Savory Chicken Confit & Waffles Recipe

People are finding new ways to enjoy our chicken leg confit at lunch, dinner and brunch. Because it’s fully cooked, chicken confit is a convenience food that can be shredded and used in all sorts of recipes.

Brittany at Beyond the Bayou blog has fallen hard for our new chicken confit, and has been using it it various dishes. In her recipe below, the thigh and drum combo is left whole, and served with hot waffles and rosemary-infused maple syrup. It simply couldn’t be any easier.

Chicken Confit & Waffles

2 tablespoons of oil

1 package Chicken Leg Confit

1 cup maple syrup

A few sprigs of rosemary

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup buttermilk

1 cup milk

4 tablespoons, melted butter

4 large eggs

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Place oil in a skillet and then the chicken legs skin side down. Place in oven and heat until skin is nice and crispy. While the chicken is heating through, in a pot place the maple syrup over medium-high heat and bring to a boil. Once brought to a boil, add rosemary and remove from heat.

For the waffles, in a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. In a separate bowl, whisk together yogurt, milk, melted butter, and eggs. Fold wet into dry ingredients.

Heat waffle iron according to the manufacturer’s directions. Brush with melted butter and ladle batter onto the iron. Close the cover, and cook until crisp. Repeat. Transfer waffles to baking pan fitted with a rack and keep warm in the oven.

Serve with chicken and rosemary infused maple syrup.

