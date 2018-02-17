Sunshine in a Bowl: Basque-Style Chicken with Chorizo Recipe

This comforting Basque-style chicken is quickly braised with peppers, onions, tomatoes, and chorizo sausage. The distinctive piment d’Espelette featured in this recipe is a flavor booster with plenty of authentic charm. Learn more about this chile pepper from our blog post.

Make this saucy dish for a bright splash on a winter’s day – it’s like sunshine in a bowl! Serve with plenty of crusty bread to sop up the spicy broth. The recipe will serve 4-6 people and is easy enough for a weeknight dinner.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons Duck Fat

4 Organic Air-Chilled Chicken Thighs

4 Organic Air-Chilled Chicken Drumsticks

Kosher salt & freshly ground black pepper

3 teaspoons piment d’Espelette, divided use

4 links Chorizo Sausage, cut in half lengthwise then into ¼-inch slices

1 medium onion, thinly sliced

3 cloves garlic, finely chopped

2 red bell peppers, seeded and thinly sliced

1 yellow bell pepper, seeded and thinly sliced

½ cup dry sherry or white wine

1 can whole tomatoes, about 14 ounces, coarsely chopped, juices reserved

1 cup chicken stock

2 teaspoons fresh thyme leaves

3 tablespoons chopped flat leaf parsley

Crusty bread, for serving

Preparation

Heat duck fat in a large sauté pan over medium-high heat. Season chicken with salt, pepper, and 1 teaspoon of piment d’Espelette. Working in batches, sear the chicken until nicely browned, about 4 minutes each side. Remove chicken to a rimmed plate. Pour off all but about 2-3 tablespoons of fat. To the same pan, add the chorizo; sauté until browned and slightly crisp, about 4 minutes. Remove chorizo with a slotted spoon and set aside. To the same pan add onion, garlic, red pepper, yellow pepper and remaining piment d’Espelette; sauté until vegetables start to soften, about 5 minutes. Carefully add wine, scraping up any browned bits on the bottom of the pan; cook for about 2 minutes. Stir in tomatoes and their juice; cook about 2 minutes. Stir in chicken stock and thyme. Raise heat to high and cook until liquid is reduced by half. Lower heat to maintain a simmer. Stir in chorizo. Taste for seasoning and add salt and pepper, if desired. Place chicken pieces and any accumulated juices into the pan, nestling the chicken into the mixture, skin-side-up. Cook, partially covered, until chicken is cooked through, about 20-25 minutes. Garnish with parsley before serving with crusty bread.

Recipe tips: If you prefer a thicker sauce, remove chicken pieces to a platter after their finished cooking in step 4 and raise heat to high, cooking until sauce is thickened to your liking.

