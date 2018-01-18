5 of Our Best Roasted Bird Recipes

There’s something so satisfying about a well-roasted chicken for dinner, and if you’re lucky, the leftovers for lunch the next day. But there are other birds worthy of your culinary attention, like duck, guinea hen, quail, and poussin. If you can roast a chicken, you can master any of the recipes below. And during the winter months there’s nothing cozier than something roasting in the oven.

Here are 5 easy recipes for roasting poultry that will make dinner a tasty affair.

1. Oven-Braised Guinea Hen Guinea hen is easy to cook and delivers big flavor. In this relatively hands-off recipe, whole guinea hen is shallow braised with herbs, root vegetables, and fortified stock. A quick blast of heat at the end of cooking crisps the skin. The perfect cold weather meal, serve with plenty of rustic bread to soak up the broth.

Poussin is simply young chicken – it’s extra tender and tasty. In this recipe, poussin is kept moist and juicy with a generous coating of crème fraîche that’s packed with fresh herbs, lemon zest, and garlic. This simple recipe makes a great weeknight meal alongside your favorite steamed veggies. Serve one poussin per person.