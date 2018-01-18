Featured Recipes

5 of Our Best Roasted Bird Recipes

Posted by D'Artagnan on

There’s something so satisfying about a well-roasted chicken for dinner, and if you’re lucky, the leftovers for lunch the next day. But there are other birds worthy of your culinary attention, like duck, guinea hen, quail, and poussin. If you can roast a chicken, you can master any of the recipes below. And during the winter months there’s nothing cozier than something roasting in the oven.

Here are 5 easy recipes for roasting poultry that will make dinner a tasty affair.

1. Oven-Braised Guinea Hen

Guinea hen is easy to cook and delivers big flavor. In this relatively hands-off recipe, whole guinea hen is shallow braised with herbs, root vegetables, and fortified stock. A quick blast of heat at the end of cooking crisps the skin. The perfect cold weather meal, serve with plenty of rustic bread to soak up the broth.

braised guinea hen hi res

Poussin is simply young chicken – it’s extra tender and tasty. In this recipe, poussin is kept moist and juicy with a generous coating of crème fraîche that’s packed with fresh herbs, lemon zest, and garlic. This simple recipe makes a great weeknight meal alongside your favorite steamed veggies. Serve one poussin per person.
herb-roast-poussin-with-creme-fraiche-recipe

3. Easy Roast Whole Duck

Roasting a duck is easier than you think. This simple technique allows the naturally rich flavor of our exclusive Rohan duck to shine, but feel free to add your own aromatics or spices to customize the recipe.
easy-roast-duck-recipe

4. Peruvian-Style Roast Chicken with Aji Verde Sauce

This roast chicken is made extra tasty from a smoky, citrusy wet rub, but the real star of the dish is the super-addictive condiment, Aji Verde, more affectionately known as “that famous green sauce.” There are several variations of this mysterious sauce – ours uses traditional Aji Amarillo paste and mayo, but with the addition of a ripe avocado for a smooth richness that tempers the spice. So good.
alt peruvian chicken

5. Roast Quail with Apples & Pecans

Cornbread stuffing, tart apple, and toasted pecans are delicious compliments to simple roasted quail. Enjoy this dish year-round, using stone fruit in the summer, apple in the fall, or pear in winter.
roast-quail-with-apples-and-pecans-recipe

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s