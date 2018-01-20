5 Everyday Dishes that Deserve Truffle Butter

Black truffle butter is one of those items that will forever change the way you cook. We love a dollop on a seared steak, whipped into mashed potatoes, scrambled with eggs, tossed with pasta, baked into dough, or tucked under the skin of a chicken before roasting …. there is no wrong way to enjoy truffle butter. The simplest? Make truffle butter crostini or just enjoy it on bread.

Are you ready to up your culinary game? Now is a good time to try black truffle butter!

For a limited time only we are offering 8 ounces of black truffle butter for only $9.99. That’s 50% OFF! No limit – buy as many as you like and keep them in the freezer so you’ll never be without it!

Watch some of the D’Artagnan staff talk about how they use truffle butter.

Here are 5 easy ways to incorporate truffle butter into your cooking.

1. Pasta

Butter and pasta made better … with truffles. Using only 4 ingredients, 1 pan, and 15 minutes, this simple dish is kitchen alchemy at its best. A little pasta water and triple-cream soft cheese create a silky sauce that’s the perfect canvas for heady black truffle. Take it to the next level with only a little more effort with our mushrooms, pasta, and truffle butter breadcrumbs recipe.

2. Poultry

Spicy Buffalo-style wings are always a party favorite, but we’ve upped the flavor ante to make them even better. It sounds a little odd, but we assure you, these wings are going to become a game day staple. A little secret for roasted chicken and turkey: black truffle butter tucked under the skin.

“Truffalo” Wings – our signature game day snack.

3. Steak

Finishing a steak with truffle butter is one of the easiest tricks in the book. Our bacon wrapped filet mignon is a case in point, but you can let a pat of butter melt on any steak you’ve got. We also like to stir it into pan sauces and finish a sous vide steak with a short truffle butter baste.

4. Potatoes

From mashed potatoes to fancier Pommes Duchesse or Hasselback style, they all benefit from truffle butter. For this it-only-looks-hard recipe, we added a generous helping of our black truffle butter for a super tasty rendition of a classic side.

Truffle Butter Duchess Potatoes

5. Popcorn

Netflix binge-watching just got tastier. Our popcorn recipe is easy to make, with a generous amount of truffle butter. This is the ultimate movie night treat.

Hungry for more? Try one of our 5 recipes for baking with truffle butter.