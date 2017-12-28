7 Party-Ready Hors d’Oeuvres Recipes

With New Year’s Eve approaching it’s time to plan your party! What small bites will you serve? Take our suggestion and choose one of these seven canapé recipes for your menu. Perfect for any gathering, but especially festive for New Year’s Eve, these are our picks for best appetizers of the year. Elegant without being fussy, simple to make and delightful to eat, they are sure to become party favorites.

A classic choice for NYE, these quickly broiled oysters with bacon, leeks, crème fraîche and truffled breadcrumbs are little flavor bombs. This recipe comes together fast, so mise en place is a must.

2. Foie Gras Jewels This is what NYE is all about. These tartlets are both beautiful and delicious. Puff pastry cups are filled with mousse of foie gras and topped with sparkling gelées made with sweet wine. Yes, that’s basically wine Jello. Use pre-made vol-au-vent shells to make it super speedy. While all three varieties of wine gelée are certainly not required, they make a lovely ombré effect, offering three different flavors with very little extra effort. 3. Bacon Wrapped Dates with Goat Cheese File this under “the perfect app.” Sweet, salty, smoky, and tart – these bacon wrapped dates have it all. They come together quickly and will become your go-to party food. 4. Bacon & Buttered Leeks Crostini These tasty little toasts combine bacon, truffled leeks, and crème fraîche. They’re so quick and simple to put together and are equally delicious as snack or party canapé. 5. Heritage Ham Stuffed Gougeres Creamy and smoky ham mousse makes a delectable filling for gougeres in this easy canape recipe. Although delicious year round, it’s a great bite for New Years and the perfect way to use up leftover Christmas ham. And if you like this recipe, try our porcini gougeres with mushroom mousse and prosciutto – seen in the featured photo.

There has to be caviar. It may have a fancy sounding name but this easy recipe is anything but stuffy. We playfully call this our version of “fish & chips.” Light, crispy potato chips fried in duck fat become the perfect perch for cool crème fraȋche and briny caviar.

Ok, just one sweet morsel. Dark chocolate ganache and sweet chestnut cream with chopped chestnuts turn simple cream puffs into the perfect holiday dessert.