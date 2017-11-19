Featured Recipes, Holidays

Making Thanksgiving Dinner for a Small Party

Posted by D'Artagnan on

Hosting a smaller group for Thanksgiving? You may not want to roast a whole turkey, but rather a turkey breast. Or perhaps make a special occasion roast like this Crackling Roast Porcelet Rack with Fennel & Apples.

Here are a few holiday-appropriate recipes that will serve 4 to 6 people. Start with the main dish decision, and then choose the sides that you like best. No matter what size your gathering, Thanksgiving is about gratitude and sharing good food. Make it a memorable meal with these recipes.

Turkey Roulade with Black Truffle Butter

This simple turkey breast roulade with black truffle butter elevates turkey breast to a fabulous holiday centerpiece. For something even less fussy – with the bones left in – try our simple roast turkey breast recipe which will serve six people.

turkey-roulade-with-black-truffle-butter-recipe

Squash Bisque with Smoked Duck

Start your Thanksgiving dinner with this autumnal soup. An aromatic mix of carrots, celery, butternut squash and sweet potato, it’s tasty on its own, but when crowned with smoked duck breast and pumpkin seed oil, it’s totally sublime. Can be made ahead, and kept warm in a slow cooker.

D'Artagnan Food products

Chestnut, Walnut & Fennel Sauté

This recipe, inspired by the cuisine of Joël Robuchon, is adapted from Patricia Wells’ book Simply French. Using our already-prepared chestnuts, black truffle butter and demi-glace, this version is conveniently made in a pan on the stovetop, so the oven remains free for other dishes. Serve as you would a dressing, on the side. Can be made ahead, and warmed before serving.

D'Artagnan Food products

Potato & Leek Gratin with Pancetta

Sautéed leeks and crispy ventrèche add extra flavor and delightful texture to classic scalloped potatoes. This crowd-pleaser is a perfect side dish for any meal.

potato-leek-pancetta-gratin-recipe

Truffle Butter Shortbread

Black truffle butter, parmesan cheese, and a little flour combine to make addictively crisp and tasty shortbread with this easy recipe. These are great with charcuterie boards, cheese plates, topped with your favorite condiments, or as a nibble on their own. During the holidays, keep a chilled log of dough in the fridge and bake off right before guests arrive.

savory-truffle-butter-parmesan-shortbread-cracker-recipe

Black Truffle Garlic Mashed Potatoes

This recipe is inspired by the classic Joël Robuchon mashed potato recipe which calls for equal parts potato and butter. Garlic cloves slow-cooked in duck fat are added, along with a generous amount of black truffle butter for intensely earthy and rich potatoes.

truffled-garlic-mashed-potatoes-recipe

Mushroom Tarte Tatin with Honey & Goat Cheese

This rustic tarte tatin is super easy to make and great for a party. Mushrooms and sweet shallots are wrapped in buttery puff pastry with a little goat cheese for a tart bite.

Mushroom Tarte Tatin Cut Open.jpg

Cider-Braised Brussel Sprouts with Bacon & Apple

Cider, tart apple, and smoky bacon add depth to basic Brussels sprouts. This dish is a delight whether part of your holiday feast or a simple supper. Adjust as needed to serve your gathering.

cider-braised-brussel-sprouts-with-bacon-recipe

Whole Roasted Maitake with Miso Butter

This simple method of whole roasting hen-of-the-woods mushrooms yields both crispy petals and tender hearts. The compound miso butter adds richness and gives the deliciously earthy mushrooms an umami boost.

whole roasted maitake

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s