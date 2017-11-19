Making Thanksgiving Dinner for a Small Party

Hosting a smaller group for Thanksgiving? You may not want to roast a whole turkey, but rather a turkey breast. Or perhaps make a special occasion roast like this Crackling Roast Porcelet Rack with Fennel & Apples.
Here are a few holiday-appropriate recipes that will serve 4 to 6 people. Start with the main dish decision, and then choose the sides that you like best. No matter what size your gathering, Thanksgiving is about gratitude and sharing good food. Make it a memorable meal with these recipes.
Turkey Roulade with Black Truffle Butter
This simple turkey breast roulade with black truffle butter elevates turkey breast to a fabulous holiday centerpiece. For something even less fussy – with the bones left in – try our simple roast turkey breast recipe which will serve six people.
Squash Bisque with Smoked Duck
Start your Thanksgiving dinner with this autumnal soup. An aromatic mix of carrots, celery, butternut squash and sweet potato, it’s tasty on its own, but when crowned with smoked duck breast and pumpkin seed oil, it’s totally sublime. Can be made ahead, and kept warm in a slow cooker.
Chestnut, Walnut & Fennel Sauté
This recipe, inspired by the cuisine of Joël Robuchon, is adapted from Patricia Wells’ book Simply French. Using our already-prepared chestnuts, black truffle butter and demi-glace, this version is conveniently made in a pan on the stovetop, so the oven remains free for other dishes. Serve as you would a dressing, on the side. Can be made ahead, and warmed before serving.
Potato & Leek Gratin with Pancetta
Truffle Butter Shortbread
Black truffle butter, parmesan cheese, and a little flour combine to make addictively crisp and tasty shortbread with this easy recipe. These are great with charcuterie boards, cheese plates, topped with your favorite condiments, or as a nibble on their own. During the holidays, keep a chilled log of dough in the fridge and bake off right before guests arrive.
Black Truffle Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Mushroom Tarte Tatin with Honey & Goat Cheese
This rustic tarte tatin is super easy to make and great for a party. Mushrooms and sweet shallots are wrapped in buttery puff pastry with a little goat cheese for a tart bite.
Cider-Braised Brussel Sprouts with Bacon & Apple
Cider, tart apple, and smoky bacon add depth to basic Brussels sprouts. This dish is a delight whether part of your holiday feast or a simple supper. Adjust as needed to serve your gathering.
Whole Roasted Maitake with Miso Butter
This simple method of whole roasting hen-of-the-woods mushrooms yields both crispy petals and tender hearts. The compound miso butter adds richness and gives the deliciously earthy mushrooms an umami boost.