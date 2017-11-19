Making Thanksgiving Dinner for a Small Party

Hosting a smaller group for Thanksgiving? You may not want to roast a whole turkey, but rather a turkey breast. Or perhaps make a special occasion roast like this Crackling Roast Porcelet Rack with Fennel & Apples.

Here are a few holiday-appropriate recipes that will serve 4 to 6 people. Start with the main dish decision, and then choose the sides that you like best. No matter what size your gathering, Thanksgiving is about gratitude and sharing good food. Make it a memorable meal with these recipes.

This simple turkey breast roulade with black truffle butter elevates turkey breast to a fabulous holiday centerpiece. For something even less fussy – with the bones left in – try our simple roast turkey breast recipe which will serve six people.

Start your Thanksgiving dinner with this autumnal soup. An aromatic mix of carrots, celery, butternut squash and sweet potato, it’s tasty on its own, but when crowned with smoked duck breast and pumpkin seed oil, it’s totally sublime. Can be made ahead, and kept warm in a slow cooker.