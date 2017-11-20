Thanksgiving Help: Download Our Turkey Roasting Guide

Cooking Thanksgiving dinner can be an intimidating task, especially if you aren’t experienced. How often do we get to practice roasting a turkey?

With the large turkey taking up so much time in the oven and all the side dishes to orchestrate, it’s no wonder the average home cook can be overwhelmed by the task.

Here’s something that will make things a little easier. Our handy turkey roasting guide can be downloaded and printed to reference (see preview below) on the big day.

Check our Thanksgiving recipes for further inspiration and ideas. Happy cooking!