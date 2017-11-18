5 Fantastic Fall Recipes with Apple Cider

Today is National Apple Cider Day and we’re celebrating with recipes using this seasonal ingredient. Not just good for drinking, apple cider is also great for braising and making sauces.
Once the beverage of choice in America cider is making a comeback today in the era of craft brews and interest in traditional foods. Learn more about the history of cider making and check out these 12 things you didn’t know about hard apple cider.
Raise a glass of the cider of your choice, be it hard or soft, hot, cold, or mixed in a cocktail, and toast this national food holiday with us.
Here are 5 recipes that use cider for depth of flavor. Try one while the cider is fresh!
Hard Cider-Braised Chicken Thighs with Onions & Bacon
Our air-chilled chicken thighs maintain a wonderfully crispy skin in a shallow braise of hard apple cider, onions, and smoky bacon. Buy high-quality cider, and don’t forget a few extra bottles to drink with dinner. It’s the perfect fall pairing.
Pork Chops with Apples and Onions
Lucinda Scala Quinn’s homey pork chops with apples and cider are sure to become a family favorite. This is a quick and easy dinner in a pan.
Berkshire Pork Loin Stuffed with Apples, Cranberry, and Bacon
In this easy holiday recipe, succulent Berkshire pork loin is filled with a jeweled stuffing of apple, cranberry, and smoky bacon, then served with a sweet-tart cider sauce. Serve it at Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner and prepare to amaze your guests.
Cider-Braised Brussel Sprouts with Bacon & Apple
Cider, tart apple, and smoky bacon add depth to basic Brussels sprouts. This dish is a delight whether part of your holiday feast or a simple supper. Did someone say Thanksgiving?
Braised Rabbit in Hard Cider
Colman Andrews’ breathtaking cookbook, The Country Cooking of Ireland, includes this recipe for rabbit braised in hard cider with fresh thyme. Andrews says that this dish was traditionally cooked over a fire in cast-iron. That may be hard to replicate today, but the flavors are just as satisfying when braised in a Dutch oven.
