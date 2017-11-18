5 Fantastic Fall Recipes with Apple Cider

Today is National Apple Cider Day and we’re celebrating with recipes using this seasonal ingredient. Not just good for drinking, apple cider is also great for braising and making sauces.

Once the beverage of choice in America cider is making a comeback today in the era of craft brews and interest in traditional foods. Learn more about the history of cider making and check out these 12 things you didn’t know about hard apple cider.

Raise a glass of the cider of your choice, be it hard or soft, hot, cold, or mixed in a cocktail, and toast this national food holiday with us.

Here are 5 recipes that use cider for depth of flavor. Try one while the cider is fresh!

Our air-chilled chicken thighs maintain a wonderfully crispy skin in a shallow braise of hard apple cider, onions, and smoky bacon. Buy high-quality cider, and don’t forget a few extra bottles to drink with dinner. It’s the perfect fall pairing.

Lucinda Scala Quinn’s homey pork chops with apples and cider are sure to become a family favorite. This is a quick and easy dinner in a pan.

In this easy holiday recipe, succulent Berkshire pork loin is filled with a jeweled stuffing of apple, cranberry, and smoky bacon, then served with a sweet-tart cider sauce. Serve it at Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner and prepare to amaze your guests.