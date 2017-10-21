Bored With Chicken? Try One of Our 7 Poussin Recipes

A quick lesson in poultry: a poussin (poo-SAHN) is simply a small, young chicken. Sometimes called spring chicken, though it’s available year-round, we use the French term because it is most familiar to chefs and butchers. And now to you.

With a small size of 16-20 ounces, poussin makes the perfect portion for serving one adult. Why not roast and serve one to each of the guests at your next dinner party?

The all-white meat is tender, mild and sweet—just like chicken, but more delicate and a bit leaner. Sometimes we call this the veal of chicken. Poussin is more commonly enjoyed in Europe than in the United States, but we are hoping you’ll help change that.

Here are 7 poussin recipes to tempt you …

Start simple. This easy recipe delivers big flavor with just few simple ingredients. High roasting temperature and a few aromatics ensure moist, flavorful meat. A little duck fat and pan-drippings combine to create crispy potatoes with super tender flesh. In an hour you have a charming and delicious dinner for two, just add salad.

Much like its cousin, Coq au Vin, this dish of braised baby chicken with white wine, mushrooms, and bacon is supremely comforting. Serve with mashed Yukon golds and a nice salad for the perfect cozy meal.

Baby chickens cook up extra juicy and flavorful with a quick aromatic brine and a hot grill. A semi-boneless poussin is perfectly portioned for one, taking the guesswork out of meal prep. This recipe can be easily scaled up or down and embellished with your favorite sauces and accompaniments.

Umami-rich miso butter flavors our whole poussin and creates a light, tasty sauce for exotic mushrooms and roasted baby bok choy in this super-easy recipe that’s perfect for weeknight dinners.

Juicy, mild poussin is the perfect vehicle for spicy peri-peri marinade in this easy recipe. Garlic, lemon, oregano, and fresh chilis come together for big flavor pay-off. The marinade is equally delicious on our air-chilled organic chicken or even rabbit, just scale up as needed.

Our baby chickens are kept moist and juicy with a generous coating of crème fraîche that’s packed with fresh herbs, lemon zest, and garlic. This simple recipe makes a great weeknight meal alongside your favorite steamed veggies.

This saucy poussin dish is full of flavor from the perfect balance of sweet & hot paprikas. Air-drying the poussins overnight, ensures a golden, crispy skin.

