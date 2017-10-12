Party Ready: 3 Super Easy Crostini Recipes

Toast. It’s simple, accessible, and comforting – any time of day. But it cleans up nicely, and can be dressed up to serve at a party. Here are some easy ways to elevate toast for your next gathering. Equally welcome for binge-watching your new series obsession, or on game day, these recipes are quick and fun to make.

Start with our simple truffle butter recipe, which transforms a sliced baguette into a flavorful crostini that’s a great base for all of your favorite toppings.

There’s something so magical about leeks cooked down with bacon. These tasty little toasts combine bacon, truffled leeks, and crème fraîche. You’l be surprised at how quick and simple they are to put together, and they’re equally delicious as snack or party canapé.

Crispy exotic mushrooms, truffle butter, and creamy Taleggio cheese are a natural match in this easy canape. It’s mushroom toast all grown up, and ready for a nibble.

Smoky chorizo, sautéed kale, and buttery Manchego cheese make a killer combination in this hearty fall crostini. Perfect for a snack but special enough for a party – give these little toasts a try.

