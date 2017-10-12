Featured Recipes

Party Ready: 3 Super Easy Crostini Recipes

Posted by D'Artagnan on

Toast. It’s simple, accessible, and comforting – any time of day. But it cleans up nicely, and can be dressed up to serve at a party. Here are some easy ways to elevate toast for your next gathering. Equally welcome for binge-watching your new series obsession, or on game day, these recipes are quick and fun to make.

Start with our simple truffle butter recipe, which transforms a sliced baguette into a flavorful crostini that’s a great base for all of your favorite toppings.

truffle butter crostini for blog.jpg

Bacon & Buttered Leeks Crostini

There’s something so magical about leeks cooked down with bacon. These tasty little toasts combine bacon, truffled leeks, and crème fraîche. You’l be surprised at how quick and simple they are to put together, and they’re equally delicious as snack or party canapé.

bacon leek crostini for blog

Crispy Mushroom & Taleggio Crostini

Crispy exotic mushrooms, truffle butter, and creamy Taleggio cheese are a natural match in this easy canape. It’s mushroom toast all grown up, and ready for a nibble.

mushroom taleggio crostini for blog

Chorizo & Greens Crostini

Smoky chorizo, sautéed kale, and buttery Manchego cheese make a killer combination in this hearty fall crostini. Perfect for a snack but special enough for a party – give these little toasts a try.

chorizo kale crostini for blog

Let us see what’s cooking at your house! Share pics with us on social media. Tag @dartagnanfoods when you enjoy our products or recipes. Find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and show off your creations.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s