Cooking the Classics: Blanquette de Veau

It’s back-to-school time – culinary school, that is! We will be covering some of the classic dishes this fall, and hope you will be inspired to get back in the kitchen for a tasty cooking project.
A French family favorite, blanquette de veau is a velvety white veal stew with vegetables and mushrooms. Unlike other stews, this dish forgoes the browning process altogether, resulting in a pale color and fine silky texture. Comforting, yet light, it’s one of our most beloved cold weather dishes, but can be enjoyed any time of the year. Perfect it now, enjoy it throughout autumn and winter.
Ingredients
- 1 Veal Shoulder Boneless Roast, cut into 2-inch chunks
- 6-8 cups chicken stock, divided use
- 1 medium white onion, studded with 3 cloves
- Bouquet garni, including 5 sprigs parsley, 3 sprigs thyme, and 1 bay leaf tied with butcher’s string
- 5 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided use
- 3” section of leek, white and light green part only, cut in half lengthwise then sliced thin
- 3 medium carrots, peeled and cut into 1-inch chunks
- 2 small turnips, scrubbed well and cut into 1-inch chunks
- 1½ cups whole red pearl onions, blanched & peeled
- 1 stalk celery, chopped
- 1 pack Organic Chef’s Mix Mushrooms, trimmed and roughly chopped
- Coarse salt and freshly ground pepper
- 2 handfuls haricots verts, trimmed
- 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- ½ cup heavy cream
- Juice from ½ a lemon, optional
- ¼ cup chopped fresh chives
Preparation
- In a large heavy pot over high flame, bring 6 cups of water to a boil. Carefully add veal. Turn heat down to medium-high and cook for about 5 minutes. Remove veal to a mesh sieve; rinse well with cold water. Completely rinse out the pot until clean, then add the rinsed veal. Add 6 cups of chicken stock and bring to just a boil. Reduce heat to keep stock at a bare simmer and cook about 30 minutes. Add onion studded with cloves and bouquet garni, continue cooking until veal is very tender, about 30 minutes more.
- In a second large pot over medium-high heat, melt 2 tablespoons butter. Add leeks, carrots, turnips, pearl onions, celery, mushrooms, and 1 cup of chicken stock; season with salt. Cover and cook until most of the liquid has evaporated and vegetables are tender, about 15 minutes.
- Using a slotted spoon, add veal to the vegetable mixture; add haricots verts. Cover the pot then turn off the heat. Reserve 3 cups of the veal’s cooking liquid (If there isn’t 3 cups of liquid, add enough stock to equal about 3 cups).
- In a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, melt the remaining 3 tablespoons of butter. Whisk in flour; cook, whisking constantly, until golden brown, about 2 minutes. Carefully whisk in reserved cooking liquid. Cook until thickened, stirring frequently. Whisk in heavy cream. Season to taste with salt, pepper, and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice, if using.
- Remove lid from the veal and vegetables and pour in cream sauce. Turn heat to medium, and gently fold to mix. Cook until haricots verts are just tender. Garnish with chives just before serving.
One Comment Add yours
I always used an Onion Pica’ or Clute’, it just seemed easier?