Cooking the Classics: Blanquette de Veau

It’s back-to-school time – culinary school, that is! We will be covering some of the classic dishes this fall, and hope you will be inspired to get back in the kitchen for a tasty cooking project.

A French family favorite, blanquette de veau is a velvety white veal stew with vegetables and mushrooms. Unlike other stews, this dish forgoes the browning process altogether, resulting in a pale color and fine silky texture. Comforting, yet light, it’s one of our most beloved cold weather dishes, but can be enjoyed any time of the year. Perfect it now, enjoy it throughout autumn and winter.