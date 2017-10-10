6 Marvelous Mushroom Recipes for Fall

We love mushrooms! If you do, too, have a look at these recipes. Easy, tasty, and filled with mushrooms, they are sure to inspire you to cook something new. You may notice that all of these recipes contain either cheese or cream; that’s because mushrooms and cheese are a match made in heaven.

Whether a side dish like the truffled polenta topped with mushrooms or the chicken swimming in creamy wine sauce, these recipes will serve you well this season. Try the cheese melt burger, we implore you.

Our organic exotic mushrooms, creamy Gouda, and fresh herbs are packed into a black truffle butter shortcrust in this easy quiche recipe. Make this a day ahead for a quick brunch or supper. Serve the French way: alongside salad greens with a bright vinaigrette.

Ditch the can, ban the box – creamy mushroom soup is easy to make at home with healthier, tastier results. In this simple healthier, tastier results. In this simple healthier, tastier results. In this simple healthier, tastier results. In this simple recipe we used our Organic Chef’s Mix Mushrooms, but any combination of our cultivated organic or seasonal wild mushrooms will work too.

Our mushroom melt is truly an “earthy” delight. Our wagyu burgers are smothered in sautéed mushrooms and truffled fontina fonduta (say that three times fast) with peppery cress and an herbed Dijon spread for a little kick.

This comforting recipe comes together quickly and makes a satisfying dinner, no meat needed. Any combination of wild and cultivated mushrooms will work, so use your favorites or what’s in season. Don’t skip the miso paste – it adds depth and a boost of umami.

Sautéed exotic mushrooms are smothered in truffle butter béchamel and two types of melty cheese in this twist on the classic bistro sandwich. Perfect for lunch or a light supper, serve with cornichons and dressed baby greens. Or top with a fried egg for an upgraded Croque Madame.

Chicken thighs, mushrooms, and French pancetta create quite the comforting dish when slow-cooked in a creamy white wine sauce. It’s our version of Coq au Riesling. Serve with mashed potatoes and crusty bread for a rustic, satisfying supper.

