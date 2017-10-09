Company, D'Artagnan Signature Products, Uncategorized

Fine Olive Oil from “The Professional”

Celebrities are just like us – they love olive oil. That’s why it’s a trend among them to make their own olive oil. According to this article in Olive Oil Times, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, Sting and Trudie Styler, French singer/actor Patrick Bruel, and actor Jean Reno are all in the olive oil business.

Olive Oil Times - Jean Reno.jpgWe are well aware that Jean Reno is producing fine French olive oil. As the article notes:

French actor Jean Reno is another celebrity who spends time in his olive groves in Provence when he’s not under the bright lights. Reno has been making his own oil since 2015 at his farm in the valley of Baux-de-Provence. Marketed under the name Réserve Jean Reno and with a production of 1,500 to 2,000 liters a year, it’s presently only for sale to American restaurants by the importer d’Artagnan.

That’s right, D’Artagnan is the exclusive purveyor of Jean Reno’s Provencal olive oil in the United States. But not just to restaurants; this fine olive oil is available to home cooks on our website. To learn more about how Reno’s artisanal olive oils are made the old-fashioned way, see this blog post.mbevo002-1_va0_sqChefs have been using and appreciating Reserve Jean Reno olive oil for years. Just this week Chef Will Morton shared a photo from his kitchen on Instagram.

Instagram Jean Reno Olive Oil Pesto.jpg

Have you tried Jean Reno’s olive oil yet? Put a bottle or two in your cart today at dartagnan.com.

 

